My Troublesome Star Episode 3 Release Time: When Will New Episode Premiere Online In India? What To Expect?

My Troublesome Star Episode 3 Release Time: The latest addition to the K-drama lineup, My Troublesome Star, has already captured the spotlight with its exciting blend of romance, comedy, and mystery. Featuring Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon in lead roles, the series kicked off with its grand premiere last week, instantly winning attention from viewers.

Even before its official release, My Troublesome Star was creating strong buzz thanks to its star-studded cast and unique concept. Fans were quick to mark their calendars, and the previous episodes did not disappoint, opening to a warm and positive response.

Now, the anticipation for Episode 3 is rising. Audiences are eager to see how the plot develops and what new twists the makers have in store. The combination of lighthearted humor, heartfelt romance, and mysterious undertones gives the drama a fresh appeal that caters to both casual viewers and devoted K-drama fans.

MY TROUBLESOME STAR K-DRAMA: STORYLINE, CAST & WHAT FANS CAN EXPECT

The story begins with Im Se Ra, Korea's top celebrity played by Jang Da Ah, who suddenly vanishes under mysterious circumstances. Her life takes an even stranger turn when she wakes up in the body of Bong Cheong Ja, portrayed by Uhm Jung Hwa. Cheong Ja is a middle-aged woman who has lost 25 years of her memory, forcing her to confront a completely different reality from the glamorous life she once knew.

As Cheong Ja struggles to adjust, she finds an unexpected ally in Dokgo Chul, a detective played by Song Seung Heon. Their partnership is at the core of the drama, mixing humor with emotional depth as they navigate secrets from the past, personal struggles, and the challenges of uncovering the truth. The chemistry between the two leads brings both warmth and tension, adding to the drama's appeal.

The series also features strong performances from Lee El and Oh Dae Hwan, who take on important supporting roles that add more intrigue and complexity to the story.

Behind the camera, the show is helmed by Choi Young Hoon, the director known for acclaimed titles like One The Woman, Second To Last Love, One Warm Word, and War Of The Roses.

With his experience in balancing humor and heartfelt narratives, viewers can expect a drama that keeps them entertained while also delivering depth.

MY TROUBLESOME STAR EPISODE 3 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

The excitement around My Troublesome Star continues to grow as Episode 3 arrives today (August 25). Planned as a 12-episode series, it promises viewers an engaging journey spread across weekly releases.

For fans in South Korea, Episode 3 will be broadcast on TVING at 10:00 PM KST. International viewers don't have to miss out, as the series is also available on Viki, ensuring easy access across different regions. Audiences in India can tune in at 6:30 PM IST, allowing them to follow the story almost at the same time as Korean viewers.

The drama follows a regular schedule of new episodes every Monday and Tuesday, giving fans two fresh installments each week. This consistent release pattern keeps the pace lively and makes it easier for audiences to stay connected with the unfolding story.