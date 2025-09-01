My Troublesome Star Episode 5 Release Time: When Will New Episode Premiere Online In India? What To Expect?

My Troublesome Star Episode 5 Release Time: The new K-drama My Troublesome Star has quickly grabbed attention with its mix of romance, comedy, and mystery. Starring Uhm Jung Hwa and Song Seung Heon, the series premiered last week and immediately won praise from viewers for its engaging storyline and strong performances.

Now, anticipation is building for Episode 5, as audiences are curious about how the story will unfold. My Troublesome Star combines light humor, touching romantic moments, and intriguing mysteries, giving it a fresh and appealing twist for both casual watchers and dedicated K-drama fans.

With its engaging storyline and charismatic lead actors, My Troublesome Star continues to stand out as one of the most talked-about new K-dramas this season.

MY TROUBLESOME STAR K-DRAMA: PLOT, CAST & WHAT FANS SHOULD WATCH FOR

My Troublesome Star has quickly become one of the most talked-about new K-dramas, combining mystery, comedy, and emotional storytelling. The series opens with Im Se Ra, Korea's top celebrity, played by Jang Da Ah, mysteriously disappearing.

Her world takes an even stranger turn when she wakes up in the body of Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa), a middle-aged woman who has lost 25 years of her memory. Suddenly, she must face a life completely different from the glamorous existence she once knew.

As Cheong Ja adjusts to her new reality, she finds support in Dokgo Chul, a detective portrayed by Song Seung Heon. Their partnership is central to the story, blending humor, emotional depth, and tension as they uncover secrets from the past while navigating personal challenges. The chemistry between the two leads adds warmth and excitement, keeping viewers engaged with every episode.

The drama also features Lee El and Oh Dae Hwan in important supporting roles, adding layers of intrigue and complexity to the storyline. Their performances help enrich the plot and bring depth to the overall narrative.

Behind the scenes, the series is directed by Choi Young Hoon, known for acclaimed dramas like One the Woman, Second to Last Love, One Warm Word, and War of the Roses. With his expertise in balancing humor with heartfelt storytelling, viewers can expect a drama that entertains while exploring meaningful themes.

MY TROUBLESOME STAR EPISODE 5 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

The buzz around the K-drama My Troublesome Star is rising as Episode 5 releases today (September 1). This 12-episode series has quickly captured attention with its mix of mystery, comedy, and emotional storytelling, keeping viewers hooked from the start.

For audiences in South Korea, Episode 3 will air on TVING at 10:00 PM KST. International fans can stream the episode on Viki, making it easy to stay up to date from anywhere. Viewers in India can catch the new episode at 6:30 PM IST, allowing them to follow the drama almost alongside Korean viewers.

The series follows a consistent schedule, releasing new episodes every Monday and Tuesday. This twice-weekly format keeps the story moving at a steady pace and helps fans stay engaged with the characters' journeys without long gaps between episodes.