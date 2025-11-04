Nice To Not Meet You Episode 2 Release Time Today: When, Where To Stream New Episode Online In India? UPDATE

Nice To Not Meet You Episode 2 Release Time: With the premiere of Nice To Not Meet You Episode 2 just around the corner, anticipation is soaring among K-drama fans worldwide. Even before its official release, the show has captured massive attention, with its trailers and teasers creating a buzz across social media platforms.

As Episode 1 earned a highly positive response, viewers are now counting down the hours to Episode 2. Featuring a talented cast, a refreshing storyline, and captivating direction, Nice To Not Meet You promises a perfect blend of emotions, drama, and charm that will keep audiences hooked from the very first episode.

NICE TO NOT MEET YOU: STORYLINE, CAST, AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

Following his worldwide success with Squid Game, Lee Jung-jae is all set to make a grand return to Korean dramas with Nice To Not Meet You - a refreshing, emotional, and humorous take on love, fame, and ambition.

The series centers on Lim Hyeon-jun (played by Lee Jung-jae), a celebrated actor known for his long-running role as Kang Pil-gu in a hit detective drama now entering its fifth season. Although admired by millions, Hyeon-jun secretly longs to step away from his typecast image and explore deeper, more meaningful characters that reflect his true artistic spirit.

Across from him is Wi Jeong-sin, portrayed by Lim Ji-yeon of The Glory fame. Jeong-sin is a fearless political journalist renowned for her bold investigations, but her life takes an unexpected turn when she's suddenly reassigned to the entertainment desk while working on a major political scoop. Reluctantly thrown into the world of celebrity reporting, she encounters Hyeon-jun - and what begins as friction soon blossoms into a delightful and heartfelt connection filled with warmth, humor, and undeniable chemistry.

Adding more star power to the ensemble are Kim Ji-hoon (Butterfly), Seo Ji-hye (Crash Landing on You), Oh Yeon-seo (My Sassy Girl), and Choi Gwi-hwa (The Outlaws), making Nice To Not Meet You one of the most anticipated K-dramas of 2025.

NICE TO NOT MEET YOU EPISODE 2 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Nice To Not Meet You Episode 2 premieres today (November 4) and blends emotion, humor, and romance in perfect harmony. Airing on tvN in South Korea every Monday and Tuesday at 9:10 PM KST, the drama is winning hearts with its touching storyline, engaging characters, and uplifting themes - making it an ideal weeknight treat for K-drama lovers.

Adding to the excitement, the series will have a simultaneous global release. Prime Video will stream each episode at the same time as its Korean broadcast, allowing international fans to experience the story in real-time along with viewers in South Korea.

For Indian audiences, Episode 1 of Nice To Not Meet You will be available to stream on Prime Video at 5:20 PM IST today, ensuring fans across time zones don't miss a single moment of this much-anticipated K-drama debut.