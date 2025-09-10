Tempest Episode 1-3 Release Time: When, Where To Watch Tempest First Episode Online In India? What To Expect?

Tempest Episode 1-3 Release Time Update: The highly anticipated K-drama Tempest officially premieres today (September 10), kicking off a thrilling political spy romance story that has already captured global attention. Even before its release, Tempest became a trending topic in K-drama communities. Teasers and promotional clips have sparked curiosity, with fans eager to dive into its unique blend of politics, action, and emotional storytelling.

With the Tempest premiere going live in just a few hours, viewers are not only excited about the storyline but also keen to know how to stream it. The show promises a gripping experience, combining action, drama, and politics freshly and engagingly. As anticipation reaches its peak, the show is ready to make a strong debut and capture the hearts of K-drama fans worldwide.

TEMPEST OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST, AND WHAT FANS CAN EXPECT

Tempest tells the story of Mun-ju (Jun Ji-hyun), a skilled diplomat and former UN ambassador, and San-ho (Gang Dong-won), a mysterious international special agent. The duo embarks on a high-stakes mission to uncover the truth behind a deadly attack that threatens the stability of the Korean Peninsula.

Adding to the excitement, American actor John Cho makes his K-drama debut in Tempest. While details about his role remain under wraps, fans are eager to see how he integrates into this intense political thriller.

The series boasts a strong ensemble cast led by Jun Ji-hyun and Gang Dong-won. They are joined by John Cho, Lee Mi-sook, Park Hae-joon, Kim Hae-sook, Yoo Jae-myung, Oh Jung-se, Lee Sang-hee, Joo Jong-hyuk, and Won Ji-an, promising viewers a gripping and action-packed experience filled with suspense, intrigue, and dramatic twists.

TEMPEST EPISODE 1 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

The wait is finally over for fans as Tempest premieres today (September 10), with Episodes 1-3 of the nine-episode series. The Korean drama will follow a regular weekend schedule, keeping viewers engaged with thrilling storylines.

Starting next week, two episodes will be released every Wednesday, ensuring fans receive a steady dose of action, suspense, and romance. In South Korea, the show will air on Disney+ or Hulu, depending on the religion. For Indian audiences, the premiere episode can be watched on Jio Hotstar at 12:30 PM IST.