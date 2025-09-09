Tempest Full Episode Release Schedule: How Many Episodes K-Drama Has? Check Total Ep Count, Premiere Date

Tempest Full Episode Release Schedule: The highly anticipated K-drama Tempest is almost here! Starring Jun Ji-hyun and Gang Dong-won, this political spy romance series is set to premiere on September 10. Fans are already buzzing with excitement and can't wait for the adventure to begin.

From the moment it was announced, Tempest has grabbed attention for its unique storyline and fresh approach. Combining thrilling action scenes with heartfelt moments, the series promises to offer something new and exciting for viewers everywhere.

As the premiere date draws closer, the hype around the series continues to build. Many believe Tempest will be one of the biggest K-dramas of 2025, attracting fans both in Korea and around the world.

TEMPEST OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST, AND OTHER DETAILS

Tempest follows the story of Mun-ju (Jun Ji-hyun), a highly skilled diplomat and former UN ambassador, and San-ho (Gang Dong-won), an international special agent with a mysterious background. Together, they set out on a dangerous mission to uncover the truth behind a deadly attack that could shake the stability of the Korean Peninsula.

Adding even more excitement, American actor John Cho makes his K-drama debut in Tempest. While his role is being kept a secret, fans are curious to see how he will fit into this thrilling and complex political story.

The series features a strong ensemble cast led by Jun Ji-hyun and Gang Dong-won. They are joined by John Cho, Lee Mi-sook, Park Hae-joon, Kim Hae-sook, Yoo Jae-myung, Oh Jung-se, Lee Sang-hee, Joo Jong-hyuk, and Won Ji-an, promising a rich and intense viewing experience.

TEMPEST RELEASE DATE: WHERE TO WATCH? EPISODES AND FINALE UPDATE

Tempest is all set to premiere globally in just a few hours with three episodes. In India, fans can start streaming the series on JioHotstar from September 10. International viewers can catch it on Disney+ or Hulu, depending on their region's availability.

The series will have a total of nine episodes, ensuring a fast-paced and exciting storyline. After the premiere, two new episodes will be released every Tuesday, keeping the suspense alive with every episode. In India, the episodes are likely to stream at around 12:30 PM IST. However, it is not officially confirmed. The final episode is set to air on October 1, wrapping up the thrilling journey.

TEMPEST FULL EPISODE RELEASE SCHEDULE

Episode 1 - September 10, 2025

Episode 2 - September 10, 2025

Episode 3 - September 10, 2025

Episode 4 - September 17, 2025

Episode 5 - September 17, 2025

Episode 6 - September 24, 2025

Episode 7 - September 24, 2025

Episode 8 - October 1, 2025

Episode 9 - October 1, 2-25

How excited are you about the premiere of Tempest? Tell us in the comment section below.