Tempest Episode 4-5 Release Time: When, Where To Stream Tempest New Episode Online In India? What To Expect?

Tempest Episode 4-5 Release Time: The much-awaited K-drama Tempest officially premiered last week, launching a thrilling story of political intrigue, romance, and suspense. Even before its release, the show was trending among K-drama fans worldwide, with teasers and promos generating huge curiosity.

As the previous episodes of Tempest earned a positive response from viewers, everyone is now eagerly awaiting its next set of episodes. Viewers are loving how Tempest blends action, emotional drama, and political tension freshly and excitingly. With the premiere of Episodes 4 and 5 awaited, fans are also looking for ways to stream the series and follow every twist and turn.

TEMPEST K-DRAMA OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST, AND WHAT TO EXPECT

Tempest follows Mun-ju (Jun Ji-hyun), a skilled diplomat and former UN ambassador, and San-ho (Gang Dong-won), a mysterious international special agent, as they team up on a dangerous mission. Their goal is to uncover the truth behind a deadly attack that could destabilize the Korean Peninsula.

Adding to the buzz, American actor John Cho makes his K-drama debut in Tempest. While his role is being kept a secret, fans are excited to see how he fits into this intense political thriller.

The series features a strong ensemble cast, including Jun Ji-hyun, Gang Dong-won, John Cho, Lee Mi-sook, Park Hae-joon, Kim Hae-sook, Yoo Jae-myung, Oh Jung-se, Lee Sang-hee, Joo Jong-hyuk, and Won Ji-an. With suspense, action, and dramatic twists, Tempest promises an engaging and edge-of-your-seat viewing experience for fans of political thrillers.

TEMPEST EPISODE 4-5 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Fans can finally rejoice as Tempest Episodes 4-5 premiere today (September 17). The nine-episode series promises a mix of action, suspense, and romance that will keep viewers hooked.

Two new episodes are being released every Wednesday, giving fans a regular dose of thrilling storylines. In South Korea, the series is available on Disney+ and Hulu. While the series was reported to stream on JioHotstar, it hasn't happened yet. However, Indian audiences can catch the episodes on Dailymotion anytime after 12:30 PM IST.