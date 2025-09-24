Tempest Episode 6-7 Eng Subs: How To Stream Tempest New Episodes In India? Is It Available In Hindi? UPDATE

Tempest Episode 6-7 Eng Subs: The Korean drama Tempest has quickly become one of the most talked-about shows of the season. Blending romance, suspense, and political drama, the series delivers an intense storyline that keeps audiences hooked. Its engaging mix of action and emotions has made it a favorite among K-drama fans worldwide.

Before the official release, teasers and promos had already built strong anticipation, pushing Tempest into trending lists across social media. Once the early episodes aired, positive reviews poured in, praising its storytelling, cast performances, and the balance of political intrigue with personal relationships.

Episodes 6 and 7 have finally premiered today (September 24) the excitement is only growing stronger. Fans are also actively searching for streaming options to stay updated with every shocking twist and dramatic reveal. With its gripping pace and unpredictable turns, Tempest continues to cement its place as a must-watch K-drama of 2025.

TEMPEST K-DRAMA: CAST, STORYLINE, AND WHAT MAKES IT A MUST-WATCH

At the heart of the story is Mun-ju, played by Jun Ji-hyun, a sharp diplomat and former UN ambassador. She partners with San-ho (portrayed by Gang Dong-won), an enigmatic international agent, on a dangerous mission to uncover the truth behind a deadly attack that could destabilize the Korean Peninsula.

Adding global appeal, Hollywood actor John Cho marks his first appearance in a K-drama through Tempest. While his character details are being kept secret, viewers are eager to see how his role ties into the high-stakes political thriller.

The series also features a stellar lineup of Korean actors, including Lee Mi-sook, Park Hae-joon, Kim Hae-sook, Yoo Jae-myung, Oh Jung-se, Lee Sang-hee, Joo Jong-hyuk, and Won Ji-an. With such a strong ensemble, the drama promises layered storytelling and memorable performances.

HOW TO STREAM TEMPEST EPISODES 6 AND 7 WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES IN INDIA?

Indian K-drama fans waiting for Tempest Episodes 6 and 7 can easily stream them online with subtitles. Here's a quick guide to help you watch the latest episode on Dailymotion:

Step 1: Open Dailymotion

Launch the Dailymotion app or visit the website on your laptop or smartphone.

Step 2: Search the Korean Drama

Type Tempest K-drama in the search bar to see all the released episodes.

Step 3: Select Episode 6 or 7

From the results, click on Episode 6 or 7 to watch the most recent release.

Step 4: Enable English Subtitles

While the video is playing, tap the Settings icon. Go to Audio & Subtitles, pick English, and apply the changes.

Step 5: Enjoy Streaming

Once subtitles are turned on, sit back, grab your favorite snacks, and enjoy watching Tempest Episodes 6 and 7 in English.

ARE TEMPEST EPISODES AVAILABLE IN HINDI?

No, the episodes of Tempest are not available in Hindi. Earlier, there were reports about Tempest streaming in India on JioHotstar. However, the K-drama is not yet officially streaming on any OTT platform in India. Hence, it is not available in Hindi.