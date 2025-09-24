Tempest Episode 6-7 Release Time: When, Where To Stream Tempest New Episode Online In India? What To Expect?

Tempest Episode 6-7 Release Time Today: Earlier this month, the highly anticipated K-drama Tempest made its official debut, immediately grabbing the attention of fans worldwide. The show combines romance, suspense, and political intrigue, creating a gripping story that has viewers hooked from the start.

Even before its premiere, teasers and promos sparked huge curiosity, making Tempest a trending topic among K-drama enthusiasts. The early episodes received positive reviews for their mix of action, emotional drama, and political tension, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

As fans eagerly await Episodes 6 and 7, many are also searching for ways to stream the series and keep up with every shocking twist. With its fresh storytelling and thrilling plot, Tempest continues to be one of the must-watch dramas of the season.

TEMPEST K-DRAMA: PLOT, CAST, AND WHAT TO EXPECT

Tempest tells the story of Mun-ju (Jun Ji-hyun), a skilled diplomat and former UN ambassador, who joins forces with San-ho (Gang Dong-won), a mysterious international special agent. Together, they embark on a high-stakes mission to uncover the truth behind a deadly attack that threatens to destabilize the Korean Peninsula.

Adding to the excitement, American actor John Cho makes his K-drama debut in Tempest. While details about his role remain under wraps, fans are eager to see how he fits into this intense political thriller.

The series also boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Lee Mi-sook, Park Hae-joon, Kim Hae-sook, Yoo Jae-myung, Oh Jung-se, Lee Sang-hee, Joo Jong-hyuk, and Won Ji-an. Packed with suspense, dramatic twists, and thrilling action, Tempest promises an edge-of-your-seat experience for fans of political dramas and intense storytelling.

TEMPEST EPISODE 6-7 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Fans of Tempest can celebrate as Episodes 6 and 7 premiere today (September 24). The nine-episode K-drama continues to deliver a thrilling mix of action, suspense, and romance, keeping viewers hooked.

New episodes are released every Wednesday, ensuring a steady flow of exciting storylines. In South Korea, the series streams on Disney+ and Hulu. Although reports suggested it would be available on JioHotstar, that hasn't happened yet. Indian audiences can still catch the episodes on Dailymotion after 12:30 PM IST.

With its gripping plot and regular episode releases, Tempest is shaping up to be one of the must-watch K-dramas this season.