The Nice Guy Episode 9-10 Release Time: When, Where To Watch Ep 9-10 With English Subtitles In India?

The Nice Guy Episode 9-10 Release Time: In 2025, The Nice Guy has quickly become one of the most talked-about K-dramas. Mixing the thrill of a gangster backdrop with an emotional love story, the series delivers a mix of suspense and romance that viewers are finding hard to resist.

Featuring powerful performances from Lee Dong-wook, Lee Sung-kyung, and Park Hoon, The Nice Guy unfolds at a fast pace, keeping audiences glued to every episode. The chemistry between the lead actors and the sharp storytelling have made it a standout among this year's Korean releases.

Episodes 9 and 10 are set to release in a few hours, sparking even more buzz among fans eager to know what happens next. The weekly episode format has added to the excitement, creating suspense and giving viewers something to look forward to every week.

If you haven't started watching The Nice Guy yet, now is the perfect time to catch up and join the growing fan base that can't stop discussing its twists and turns.

THE NICE GUY K-DRAMA: PLOT, CAST AND KEY DETAILS

At the center of the story is Park Seokchul (Lee Dong Wook), the eldest grandson of a notorious gangster family. Once a boy with dreams of becoming a writer like Hemingway, Seokchul's life took a sharp turn when his father pulled him into the underworld. Now, he longs to escape his criminal past, and destiny gives him another chance when he crosses paths with his first love, Kang Miyoung.

Kang Miyoung (Lee Sung Kyung) is a young woman chasing her dream of becoming a singer while working several part-time jobs. Though she struggles with stage fright, her determination keeps her moving forward. Her reunion with Seokchul changes everything, setting the stage for a story of love, second chances, and unexpected choices.

Adding tension to the tale is Kang Taehoon (Park Hoon), a wealthy chairman of Samjon Construction and a rival to Seokchul's family business, Myeongsan Industries. Taehoon is drawn to Miyoung at first sight, creating a complicated love triangle filled with jealousy, ambition, and high-stakes conflict.

The drama also features a strong supporting cast, including Ryu Hye Young (Law and the City), Oh Na Ra (Alchemy of Souls), and Chun Ho Jin (My Liberation Notes). Fans are particularly excited as this marks the first on-screen pairing of Lee Dong Wook and Lee Sung Kyung, while also reuniting Dong Wook with his Harbin co-star Park Hoon.

THE NICE GUY EPISODE 9-10 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE IN INDIA

The much-awaited episodes 9 and 10 of The Nice Guy arrive today (August 15) at 20:50 PM KST on JTBC. International fans can also catch the romantic comedy on streaming platforms Disney+ and Rakuten Viki, depending on regional availability. For viewers in India, the episodes aren't available on both of the platforms mentioned above.

However, the episodes can be accessed unofficially on Dailymotion in India after 5:20 pm. This K-drama follows a 14-episode schedule, releasing two episodes every Friday to keep audiences engaged. The finale is set to air on August 29, wrapping up the season with its final chapter.

HOW TO WATCH THE NICE GUY EPISODES 9-10 WITH ENG SUBTITLES?

If you're waiting to watch The Nice Guy Episodes 9 and 10 with English subtitles in India or abroad, Dailymotion is currently one of the main platforms where viewers are finding them. Some users also access the episodes through the Dailymotion app as a free alternative.

However, it's important to note that many of these uploads come from unofficial sources. The video quality, subtitle accuracy, and overall viewing experience can be inconsistent. Viewers may face issues like poor resolution, interrupted playback, or mistranslated dialogues, which can affect the way the story is understood.

For the best experience, fans are advised to look out for official streaming platforms once the show is licensed in more regions. This ensures proper subtitles, HD quality, and a smoother viewing journey.