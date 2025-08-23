Twelve Episode 1 Release Time: When, Where To Watch Twelve First Episode Online In India? DEETS

Twelve Episode 1 Release Time: The highly anticipated K-drama Twelve is set to officially premiere today (August 23), marking the beginning of a new fantasy action superhero drama that is already creating buzz worldwide.

Even before its launch, Twelve was a trending topic across K-drama communities, with teasers and promotional clips sparking strong curiosity about its storyline. The unique mix of fantasy, action, and emotional depth has set expectations high among fans eagerly waiting for its release.

At its core, Twelve stands out for its imaginative concept and engaging narrative. Early reports suggest that the first episode is packed with impactful scenes, setting the stage for a series that could become one of the most memorable dramas of the year.

Now that the premiere is going live, viewers are not only excited about the plot but also eager to know the streaming details. With its promising start, the show is expected to deliver a powerful viewing experience that blends action, drama, and fantasy in a refreshing way.

With the buzz at its highest, Twelve is all set to make a powerful debut and win the hearts of K-drama fans worldwide.

TWELVE OVERVIEW: PLOT AND CAST DETAILS; HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

K-drama Twelve is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about upcoming fantasy dramas, thanks to its unique concept and stellar cast. Inspired by the twelve animals of the Eastern zodiac, the series weaves mythology with action as celestial beings return to protect humanity.

The story begins with a legend-centuries ago, twelve angels sealed the gates of hell by sacrificing themselves, ensuring peace for generations. But with dark forces rising again, the zodiac angels are forced to reappear in human form to defend the Korean peninsula.

At the center of this battle is Tae-san, the mighty tiger angel, brought to life by Ma Dong-seok (Don Lee). His role marks a highly anticipated comeback to the K-drama world after nearly ten years, adding even more weight to the show's hype.

Opposing him is Ogui, a terrifying crow-themed spirit played by Park Hyung Sik. As the leader of the dark side, Ogui seeks to unlock forbidden powers and destroy the angels, setting the stage for an epic confrontation between light and darkness.

The drama also features a powerhouse ensemble including Seo In Guk, Sung Dong Il, Lee Joo Bin, Ko Kyu Pil, Kang Mina, Sung Yoo Bin, Ahn Ji Hye, and Regina Lei. With its blend of fantasy, mythology, and intense battles, Twelve is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling K-drama releases that fans around the world are eagerly waiting for.

TWELVE EPISODE 1 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

The wait is over for fans as Twelve finally premieres today (August 23). The series launches with Episode 1 and will unfold across eight episodes, keeping audiences entertained with a regular weekend schedule.

New episodes will be released every Saturday and Sunday, giving viewers a consistent dose of action and fantasy. In South Korea, the show will air on KBS2 at 9:20 PM KST and will also be available for streaming on Disney+. Indian fans can catch the premiere episode on Jio Hotstar at 5:50 PM IST.