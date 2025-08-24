Twelve Episode 2 Release Time Today: When, Where To Watch Twelve New Episode Online In India? DEETS

Twelve Episode 2 Release Time Update: K-drama fans finally get to witness the launch of Twelve, as the fantasy action superhero series premiered on August 23. The show has been one of the most talked-about upcoming dramas, and its debut marked the start of an exciting journey filled with mystery, action, and emotions.

What makes Twelve different from other K-dramas is its blend of fantasy powers, gripping storytelling, and human emotions. The first episode introduced the core characters and set up a dramatic storyline that will keep viewers hooked from the start.

Even before release, teasers and promos made Twelve a trending topic in K-drama circles. Fans across the globe were buzzing with theories about the unique superhero concept and how the story will unfold. With such high anticipation, the drama already feels like one of the most awaited releases of the year.

As Episode 2 goes live after a positive response to the premiere episode, the spotlight is on its streaming availability. Viewers are eager to catch every moment of the series, which promises a mix of action-packed sequences and emotional depth.

TWELVE K-DRAMA OVERVIEW: CAST, STORYLINE, AND WHAT MAKES IT SPECIAL

The upcoming K-drama Twelve is already capturing global attention even before its official release. With its fresh concept inspired by the Eastern zodiac, the drama promises a mix of mythology, fantasy, and high-stakes action that is set to thrill viewers worldwide.

At the heart of the story lies an ancient legend. Centuries ago, twelve celestial warriors sacrificed themselves to seal the gates of hell and bring peace to Earth. However, when dark forces rise once again, these protectors return in human form to fight for the future of the Korean peninsula.

One of the most anticipated characters is Tae-san, the tiger angel, portrayed by Ma Dong-seok (Don Lee). This marks his long-awaited comeback to the K-drama industry after nearly a decade, making fans even more excited. On the darker side stands Ogui, the crow spirit, brought to life by Park Hyung Sik. As the leader of the evil forces, his mission is to unleash forbidden powers and wage war against the angels.

The series also boasts a powerful supporting cast including Seo In Guk, Sung Dong Il, Lee Joo Bin, Ko Kyu Pil, Kang Mina, Sung Yoo Bin, Ahn Ji Hye, and Regina Lei. Together, they promise to bring depth, emotion, and intensity to the narrative.

TWELVE EPISODE 2 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

K-drama enthusiasts can finally rejoice as Twelve Episode 2 is all set for its premiere today (August 24). The fantasy action drama will have a total of eight episodes filled with thrilling battles and emotional twists. Unlike many weekday dramas, Twelve follows a weekend schedule, rolling out new episodes every Saturday and Sunday. This steady release plan ensures fans stay hooked with fresh content twice a week.

For viewers in South Korea, the show will air on KBS2 at 9:20 PM KST, while international audiences can tune in through Disney+. Fans in India don't have to miss out either, as the drama will be available on Jio Hotstar at 5:50 PM IST.