Twelve Episode 3 Release Time Today: When, Where To Watch New Episode Online In India With English Subtitles?

Twelve Episode 3 Release Time Update: The long wait is over as Twelve, a fantasy-action K-drama, made its grand premiere last week. Even before its launch, the series had become one of the most talked-about titles, thanks to intriguing teasers and promos that built huge excitement among fans worldwide.

The previous episodes established the story with intensity, introducing the lead characters while weaving together mystery, emotions, and high-energy action. From the very first scenes, Twelve sets a gripping tone that promises to keep viewers hooked throughout its run.

With Episode 3 now streaming after a successful premiere, curiosity is at an all-time high. Fans are eager to follow the weekend episodes, expecting more twists, action-packed battles, and heartfelt moments. If the beginning is any indication, Twelve is on its way to becoming one of the biggest K-dramas of the year.

TWELVE K-DRAMA: CAST, STORYLINE & WHY THIS SERIES STANDS OUT

Blending mythology, fantasy, and action, Twelve draws inspiration from the Eastern zodiac and is set to deliver a high-energy, emotional ride for viewers worldwide.

The story is rooted in an ancient myth. Long ago, twelve celestial guardians gave up their lives to seal the gates of hell, restoring peace to the world. But when darkness threatens to rise again, these warriors are reborn in human form, destined to protect the Korean peninsula from destruction.

Among the standout roles is Tae-san, the mighty tiger angel, played by Ma Dong-seok (Don Lee). His return to K-dramas after nearly ten years has heightened anticipation, making his character one of the biggest highlights of the series. In contrast, the villainous Ogui, a crow spirit brought to life by Park Hyung Sik, commands the evil forces with plans to unleash forbidden powers and challenge the angels in battle.

Alongside the leads, the drama features an impressive ensemble cast including Seo In Guk, Sung Dong Il, Lee Joo Bin, Ko Kyu Pil, Kang Mina, Sung Yoo Bin, Ahn Ji Hye, and Regina Lei. With such a strong lineup, Twelve promises not only breathtaking action but also layered performances filled with depth and emotion.

TWELVE EPISODE 3 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

The wait is over for K-drama fans as Episode 3 of Twelve premieres today (August 30). The fantasy-action series is set for an eight-episode run, promising a mix of powerful battles, emotional twists, and gripping storytelling. Twelve follows a weekend broadcast schedule, releasing two fresh episodes every Saturday and Sunday. This format keeps the momentum high while giving viewers plenty to look forward to each week.

In South Korea, the drama airs on KBS2 at 9:20 PM KST. International fans can stream the series on Disney+, ensuring a global audience gets to enjoy the episodes without delays. For Indian viewers, Twelve was supposed to be available on Jio Hotstar. However, the previous episodes aren't yet available on the platform. But, Indian fans can watch the show on Dailymotion for free after 5:50 PM IST.

HOW TO WATCH TWELVE EPISODE 3 WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES IN INDIA?

If you're in India and want to enjoy Twelve Episode 3 with English subtitles, here's a simple step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Launch the Dailymotion App

Open the Dailymotion app on your device and type Twelve into the search bar.

Step 2: Select the Correct Episode

From the list of search results, choose Episode 2 to make sure you're watching the latest release.

Step 3: Start Streaming

Tap on the Play button and the episode will begin streaming on your screen.

Step 4: Enable English Subtitles

As the video plays, open the settings menu. Go to the Audio & Subtitles section, find the Subtitles option, and select English. Confirm by tapping Apply.

Step 5: Enjoy the Show

With subtitles enabled, sit back, grab some popcorn, and enjoy every moment of the drama.