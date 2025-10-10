Typhoon Family Episode 1 Release Timings: At What Time First Episode Will Premiere On Netflix? UPDATE

Typhoon Family Episode 1 Release Timings: The wait is finally over for K-drama fans as Typhoon Family is all set to make its grand debut in just a few hours. The upcoming series has already created a massive buzz online, thanks to its intriguing teasers and trailers that have raised audience expectations sky-high.

What makes this drama even more special is that Typhoon Family marks the comeback of Lee Junho, two years after King The Land. Ever since the announcement, social media has been flooded with discussions and fan theories, making the k-drama one of the most anticipated releases of 2025.

With the excitement touching new heights, Typhoon Family is expected to open to massive viewership and could easily emerge as one of the biggest K-drama blockbusters of 2025.

TYPHOON FAMILY OVERVIEW: PLOT, CAST AND ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Set against the backdrop of 1997, during one of South Korea's most turbulent economic periods, Typhoon Family tells the story of the Kang family, who own the struggling Typhoon Trading Company. When the financial crisis strikes, the small business collapses under mounting debts.

After the untimely death of its capable owner, the company's future looks bleak - until his son, Kang Tae Pung, decides to step up and carry on his father's legacy. Once indifferent to the family business, Tae Pung now finds himself fighting to protect the company and its loyal employees from bankruptcy.

Amidst this chaos, he crosses paths with Oh Mi Seon, the company's diligent bookkeeper and the eldest daughter in her family. Determined to support both her household and her workplace, Mi Seon takes on multiple responsibilities to keep Typhoon Trading afloat. As the two work side by side to save the business, their shared struggles bring them closer, giving rise to a heartfelt connection built on trust, determination, and resilience.

The drama boasts a stellar ensemble cast led by Lee Junho as Kang Tae Pung and Kim Min Ha as Oh Mi Seon. They are joined by Sung Dong Il, Lee Chang Hoon, Lee Sang Jin, Kim Jae Hwa, Kim Ji Young, Kim Min Seok, Mu Jin Sung, Jin Seon Kyu, Kim Sang Ho, Kwon Han Sol, Kim Young Ok, and Park Sung Yeon, each playing key roles that add depth to this inspiring tale of hope, courage, and second chances.

TYPHOON FAMILY EPISODE 1 RELEASE TIMINGS IN INDIA: WHEN WILL FIRST EPISODE PREMIERE?

K-drama enthusiasts have something exciting to look forward to as Episode 1 of Typhoon Family is set to premiere tomorrow (October 11). The series will air in South Korea on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 PM KST, making it a top pick for weekend binge-watchers.

For international audiences, the episodes will stream simultaneously on Netflix, ensuring fans across the globe can enjoy the story without delay. In India, viewers can tune in at 5:50 PM IST to catch all the drama and unexpected twists.