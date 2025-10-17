Would You Marry Me Episode 3 Release Time Today: When, Where To Stream New Episode Online In India? UPDATE

Would You Marry Me Episode 3 Release Time: Fans of Korean dramas are eagerly counting down the hours to the premiere of the new episode of Would You Marry Me, one of the most talked-about new releases of 2025. The show has already become a hot topic online, thanks to its intriguing teasers and trailers that promise a blend of sharp humor, unexpected twists, and eccentric characters.

Set to premiere with Episode 3 soon, Would You Marry Me is expected to make a powerful debut and capture audiences right from the start. With its talented ensemble cast, unique storytelling style, and engaging direction, the drama is predicted to become one of the standout K-dramas of the year.

As excitement continues to build, fans are ready for a rollercoaster of emotions, laughter, and suspense - making Would You Marry Me a must-watch addition to the 2025 K-drama lineup.

WOULD YOU MARRY ME OVERVIEW: PLOT AND CAST DETAILS; HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT

Would You Marry Me brings a refreshing romantic twist to the classic "contract marriage" theme, centering on a 90-day fake marriage between a bakery heir and a struggling designer. What begins as a practical deal soon turns into an unexpectedly heartfelt story of love and self-discovery.

In the series, Choi Woo-Shik takes on the role of a self-centered heir to a famous bakery, while Jung So-Min plays a talented designer dealing with life's setbacks - a broken engagement and a housing scam.

When she wins a luxurious townhouse meant only for newlyweds, she hatches a plan to enter a temporary marriage with Choi Woo-Shik's character to claim the prize. What starts as a sham arrangement gradually blossoms into a genuine, heartwarming romance filled with laughter, warmth, and emotional moments.

The drama also stars Bae Na-Ra, Heo Ji-Na, Shin Seul-Gi, Seo Beom-Jun, Jung Ae-Ri, Kim Young-Min, Baek Ji-Woon, and Yoon Bok-In in significant supporting roles, adding more charm and depth to this much-awaited romantic K-drama.

WOULD YOU MARRY ME EPISODE 13 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

The wait is finally over for K-drama lovers as Would You Marry Me Episode 3 premieres today (October 17). The series will feature a total of 12 episodes, promising a gripping storyline that will keep audiences entertained week after week.

In South Korea, Would You Marry Me will air every weekend on SBS and Disney+ at 9:50 PM KST, adding extra thrill to weekend primetime. Meanwhile, Indian viewers can catch the episodes on Dailymotion, where they will stream simultaneously at 6:20 PM IST for Indian audiences.

Following a consistent weekend release pattern, new episodes will drop every Saturday and Sunday, ensuring fans have a steady dose of drama, emotion, and suspense throughout the run of Would You Marry Me.