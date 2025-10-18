Would You Marry Me Episode 4 Ending Explained: Is Yu-Meri Woo-Ju's FIRST Love? Past Connection Unlocked

Would You Marry Me Episode 4 Ending Explained: Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min's Would You Marry Me has quickly become one of the most talked-about K-dramas this season. What began as a classic fake marriage trope has evolved into a rollercoaster of emotions, laughter, and unexpected twists, capturing the attention of viewers worldwide. Fans are loving the drama's intriguing narrative, chaotic yet endearing lead pair, and perfectly timed rib-tickling comedy that keeps every episode fresh and engaging.

The excitement surrounding the show has reached new heights with the release of Episode 4, which dropped today (Saturday, October 18). This episode packed a punch, giving fans more than just laughs - it introduced unexpected twists and emotional depth that left viewers glued to their screens.

Would You Marry Me (Kdrama) Episode 4 Ending Explained: What Happens In The Last Scene?

The onscreen chemistry between Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min in Would You Marry Me is being hailed as a breath of fresh air, making the love-hate dynamics of their characters utterly compelling. Their interactions, combined with cleverly written dialogues and situational comedy, have turned even ordinary moments into memorable scenes that viewers are buzzing about on social media.

With every new episode, Would You Marry Me continues to grow in popularity, creating a perfect blend of romance, comedy, and drama. And the episode 4 ending unlocked the childhood first love trope. Turns out, Yu Meri was the girl Kim Woo-ju (Choi Woo Shik) was looking for. She is his first love. Yes, you read that right! Kim Woo Ju and Yu Meri are childhood friends. Yu-meri and her father looked after Woo-ju when his parents passed away after a deadly road accident.

It was she who gave him the teddy bear when they were kids and Woo-ju found out about it when he went to drop drunk Yu-meri at the motel after their office dinner in the last episode.

For fans, the cherry-on-top moment was when they got to know that the fake wedding photoshoot was actually Kim Woo-ju's idea after he'd already fallen in love with her... and hard.

Would You Marry Me Episode 5 Preview

The preview of the next episode, Would You Marry Me episode 5, hinted at a possible love triangle between Kim Woo-ju, Yu-Meri and her ex-fiance Woo-ju.

After being cheated on, Kim Woo-ju (ex) returns to Seoul and is determined to win Yu-meri back. On the other hand, Woo-ju (Woo-shik) gets jealous over the ex-couple's growing closeness even after breakup. The preview clip piqued everyone's curiosity after Woo-ju confesses his feelings for Yu-meri.