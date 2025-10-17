Would You Marry Me Episode 4 Preview: Does Kim Woo-Ju's Past Trauma Have A Connection With Yu Meri?

Would You Marry Me Episode 4 Preview: Would You Marry Me, starring Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min, is rapidly emerging as one of the most talked-about K-dramas of the season. Since its premiere last week, the show has managed to hook viewers with its charming storytelling, relatable characters, and the evergreen appeal of the fake marriage trope. Social media platforms are buzzing with fan reactions, memes, and GIFs, highlighting the humorous, chaotic, and heartwarming moments that have made the drama an instant favorite.

Viewers can't get enough of Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min's charming onscreen pairing, which adds extra magic, along with chaos, to the drama.

Would You Marry Me Episode 4 Release Time & Platform (India): When & Where To Watch Online?

Fans are absolutely loving the hilarious comic timing and effortless onscreen chemistry of Jung So Min and Choi Woo Shik, which has become the heartbeat of Would You Marry Me. Their perfectly timed jokes, quirky interactions, and playful banter keep viewers laughing and deeply invested in the fake marriage storyline. Social media is buzzing with fan reactions, clips, and memes highlighting their standout moments.

The show's charm, fueled by the duo's charisma, has translated into soaring ratings, quickly making it one of the most popular K-dramas of the season. With every episode, the laughter, romance, and chemistry only seem to grow stronger, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting what's next.

Fans of Would You Marry Me have something to look forward to as the next episode of the hit K-drama is all set to premiere tomorrow, Saturday, October 18. Episode 4 will air at 10:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST) on Disney+ in South Korea.

For audiences in India, the drama will be available to stream on Dailymotion, allowing fans to catch all the laughter, chaos, and romantic antics of Yu Meri and Kim Woo-ju's fake newlywed journey. With the show's rising popularity, especially for the duo's hilarious comic timing and onscreen chemistry, Episode 4 is expected to keep viewers thoroughly entertained and eager for more.

Would You Marry Me Episode 4 Preview

The SBS Kdrama, Would You Marry Me Episode 3, which aired today (Friday, October 17), continues to explore the hilariously complicated life of Yu Meri and Kim Woo-ju as fake newlyweds. The episode is packed with comical misunderstandings, unexpected twists, and quirky interactions that keep fans glued to their screens.The preview for Would You Marry Me Episode 4 hints at a dramatic turn in the story. Yu Meri is expected to face a confrontation with her ex-fiancé, leaving her heartbroken once again. At the same time, her mother is set to uncover her daughter's secret-the truth about her broken engagement with Kim Woo-ju-in what promises to be an emotional revelation.

Meanwhile, the clip also gives viewers a glimpse into Kim Woo-ju's (Choi Woo Shik) troubled past, showcasing the lingering effects of his childhood trauma. Fans may even spot a girl who appears to be the younger version of Yu Meri, hinting at a connection that could play a pivotal role in upcoming episodes. With these dramatic developments, Episode 4 promises more emotional depth, humor, and the signature chemistry that has made the show so popular.