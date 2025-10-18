Would You Marry Me Episode 4 Release Time Today: When, Where To Stream New Episode Online In India? UPDATE

Would You Marry Me Episode 4 Release Time: K-drama fans are eagerly waiting for the next episode of Would You Marry Me, one of 2025's most talked-about new releases. The show has already grabbed attention online with its intriguing teasers, promising a mix of clever humor, unexpected twists, and quirky characters.

Episode 4 is set to premiere soon, and the series is expected to keep viewers hooked from the very start. With a talented cast, unique storytelling, and engaging direction, Would You Marry Me is shaping up to be one of this year's standout K-dramas.

As excitement builds, fans can expect a rollercoaster of laughter, suspense, and emotions, making the series a must-watch addition to the 2025 K-drama lineup.

WOULD YOU MARRY ME: PLOT, CAST, AND WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE K-DRAMA

Would You Marry Me offers a fresh take on the classic "contract marriage" trope, following a 90-day fake marriage between a wealthy bakery heir and a struggling designer. What starts as a practical arrangement gradually blossoms into a heartfelt story of love, laughter, and self-discovery.

Choi Woo-Shik stars as the self-centered bakery heir, while Jung So-Min plays a talented designer facing setbacks, including a broken engagement and a housing scam.

After winning a luxurious townhouse meant for newlyweds, she hatches a plan to enter a short-term marriage with Choi Woo-Shik's character. Over time, their staged marriage evolves into a genuine and touching romance filled with tender and funny moments.

The series also features a strong supporting cast, including Bae Na-Ra, Heo Ji-Na, Shin Seul-Gi, Seo Beom-Jun, Jung Ae-Ri, Kim Young-Min, Baek Ji-Woon, and Yoon Bok-In, adding depth and charm to this much-anticipated 2025 K-drama.

WOULD YOU MARRY ME EPISODE 4 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

K-drama fans can finally rejoice as Would You Marry Me Episode 4 premieres today (October 18). The series, comprising 12 episodes in total, promises an engaging storyline that will keep viewers hooked week after week.

In South Korea, the drama airs on SBS and Disney+ every weekend at 9:50 PM KST, making weekend primetime even more exciting. For Indian audiences, episodes will be available simultaneously on Dailymotion at 6:20 PM IST.

Maintaining a consistent weekend release schedule, new episodes drop every Saturday and Sunday, ensuring fans enjoy a steady mix of drama, emotions, and suspense throughout the series.