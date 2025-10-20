Would You Marry Me Episode 5 Release Date: When & Where Will Next Episode Premiere Online In India? UPDATE

Would You Marry Me Episode 5 Release Date: The excitement around Would You Marry Me keeps growing as the drama continues to captivate audiences week after week. Since its launch, the series has successfully attracted both loyal K-drama fans and newcomers drawn to its unique blend of romance.

With Would You Marry Me Episode 5 set to release next week, anticipation is at an all-time high. Fans are eager to discover the new challenges awaiting the leads and the unexpected twists that may shake up their lives. The earlier episodes have laid a solid foundation, and the upcoming episodes are expected to elevate the drama and emotional intensity even further.

WOULD YOU MARRY ME: PLOT, CAST & WHAT MAKES THIS K-DRAMA A MUST-WATCH IN 2025

Would You Marry Me brings a refreshing twist to the classic "contract marriage" storyline, centering on a 90-day fake marriage between a wealthy bakery heir and a struggling designer. What begins as a practical agreement gradually unfolds into a heartfelt tale of love, laughter, and personal growth.

Choi Woo-Shik stars as the self-absorbed bakery heir, while Jung So-Min portrays a talented designer navigating setbacks, including a broken engagement and a housing scam. After winning a luxurious townhouse intended for newlyweds, she devises a plan to enter a short-term marriage with Choi Woo-Shik's character. Over time, their staged relationship evolves into a touching romance, filled with humorous and tender moments that keep viewers invested.

The drama's charm is further enhanced by a strong supporting cast, including Bae Na-Ra, Heo Ji-Na, Shin Seul-Gi, Seo Beom-Jun, Jung Ae-Ri, Kim Young-Min, Baek Ji-Woon, and Yoon Bok-In, who add layers of emotion, conflict, and entertainment throughout the story.

With its engaging storyline, relatable characters, and a perfect mix of humor and emotion, Would You Marry Me is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated K-dramas of 2025.

WOULD YOU MARRY ME EPISODE 5 RELEASE DATE IN INDIA: WHEN WILL NEXT EPISODE PREMIERE?

Fans of Would You Marry Me have a reason to rejoice as Episode 5 is set to premiere next Friday (October 24). In South Korea, the episode will air SBS and Disney+ every weekend at 9:50 PM KST.

The series, consisting of 12 episodes, continues to captivate viewers with its engaging storyline of love, humor, and emotional twists. For Indian audiences, the episodes will be available simultaneously on Dailymotion at 6:20 PM IST, allowing fans to follow the story without delay.

With a consistent weekend release schedule, new episodes drop every Saturday and Sunday, keeping viewers hooked with a steady mix of romance, drama, and suspense. Episode 5 is expected to further deepen the characters' journey and unravel new twists in their evolving relationships.