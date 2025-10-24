Would You Marry Me Episode 5 Release Time Today: When, Where To Stream New Episode Online In India? UPDATE

Would You Marry Me Episode 5 Release Time: The buzz around Would You Marry Me continues to grow as viewers count down to the release of its much-awaited Episode 5. The romantic comedy has quickly become one of 2025's most talked-about K-dramas, winning hearts with its fresh concept, witty dialogues, and unpredictable storyline.

Packed with humor, charm, and heartfelt moments, Would You Marry Me offers a perfect mix of romance and fun. Its creative direction and talented ensemble cast have helped the show stand out in the ever-growing K-drama landscape, keeping fans eagerly waiting for every new episode.

Episode 5 is expected to take the story to the next level, promising more laughter, emotional depth, and surprising twists that will leave audiences hooked till the end. With its relatable characters and engaging plot, Would You Marry Me is quickly proving to be a must-watch addition to the 2025 K-drama lineup.

WOULD YOU MARRY ME OVERVIEW: STORYLINE, CAST AND WHAT MAKES IT A MUST-WATCH

Would You Marry Me brings a refreshing twist to the popular "contract marriage" storyline, centering on a 90-day fake marriage that slowly turns into a beautiful tale of love and growth.

The drama follows a wealthy yet self-absorbed bakery heir (played by Choi Woo-Shik) and a struggling designer (Jung So-Min) whose life takes a sudden turn after a series of setbacks - from a broken engagement to a housing scam. When she unexpectedly wins a luxury townhouse designed for newlyweds, she convinces the heir to enter a short-term marriage with her. What begins as a calculated deal soon evolves into an emotional, heartwarming romance full of laughter, misunderstandings, and genuine affection.

The stellar supporting cast - including Bae Na-Ra, Heo Ji-Na, Shin Seul-Gi, Seo Beom-Jun, Jung Ae-Ri, Kim Young-Min, Baek Ji-Woon, and Yoon Bok-In - adds more flavor and emotional depth to the story.

WOULD YOU MARRY ME EPISODE 5 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Would You Marry Me Episode 5 premieres today (October 24), continuing the much-loved romantic comedy that has quickly become one of 2025's fan favorites. The series spans 12 episodes and promises a perfect blend of humor, heartfelt moments, and unexpected twists that keep audiences eagerly coming back each week.

In South Korea, the drama airs on SBS and Disney+ every weekend at 9:50 PM KST, turning weekends into a K-drama treat. Meanwhile, Indian viewers can stream the latest episodes on Dailymotion at 6:20 PM IST, making it easy to stay up to date with every new development.

Following its consistent weekend release pattern, Would You Marry Me continues to entertain viewers every Saturday and Sunday, delivering a charming mix of love, laughter, and emotional depth that makes it a must-watch this season.