Would You Marry Me Episode 5 Release Timings: When Will Next Episode Premiere Online In India? UPDATE

Would You Marry Me Episode 5 Release Timings: K-drama enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement as Would You Marry Me gears up for the release of its next episode. The 2025 romantic comedy has already created a massive stir online, with teasers and trailers hinting at a refreshing mix of humor, mystery, and quirky characters.

The upcoming Episode 5 is expected to strengthen the show's growing popularity, promising an entertaining storyline that keeps viewers hooked from start to finish. Backed by a talented cast, creative storytelling, and dynamic direction, Would You Marry Me is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about K-dramas of the year.

With fans eagerly awaiting what comes next, the series promises an engaging ride full of laughter, emotional moments, and unexpected twists - making Would You Marry Me a must-watch addition to your 2025 drama list.

WOULD YOU MARRY ME OVERVIEW: WHY THE K-DRAMA IS WINNING HEARTS? PLOT, CAST DEETS

Would You Marry Me offers a fresh take on the classic "contract marriage" storyline, focusing on a 90-day fake marriage between a bakery heir and a struggling designer. What starts as a practical arrangement gradually evolves into a touching tale of love, growth, and self-discovery.

Choi Woo-Shik stars as a self-absorbed heir of a famous bakery, while Jung So-Min portrays a talented designer navigating life's challenges, including a broken engagement and a housing scam.

When she wins a luxurious townhouse meant for newlyweds, she hatches a plan to enter a short-term marriage with Choi Woo-Shik's character to claim the prize. Their fake relationship soon blossoms into genuine affection, blending humour, tender moments, and heartfelt emotions.

The series also features an impressive supporting cast, including Bae Na-Ra, Heo Ji-Na, Shin Seul-Gi, Seo Beom-Jun, Jung Ae-Ri, Kim Young-Min, Baek Ji-Woon, and Yoon Bok-In, each adding depth and charm to this highly anticipated romantic K-drama. Fans can expect a delightful mix of laughter, drama, and romance that makes Would You Marry Me a standout show of 2025.

WOULD YOU MARRY ME EPISODE 5 RELEASE TIMINGS IN INDIA: WHEN WILL NEXT EPISODE PREMIERE?

Would You Marry Me Episode 5 is officially premiering on October 24, continuing the story of love, humor, and unexpected twists. The series consists of 12 episodes, each promising to keep viewers hooked with its engaging storyline and charming characters.

In South Korea, the drama airs every weekend on SBS and Disney+ at 9:50 PM KST, making weekend primetime even more exciting. For Indian audiences, episodes will be available simultaneously on Dailymotion at 6:20 PM IST, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of the action.

Following its weekend release schedule, new episodes will continue to stream every Saturday and Sunday, giving viewers a regular dose of romance, drama, and suspense throughout the series run of Would You Marry Me.