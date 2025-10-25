Would You Marry Me Episode 6 Ending Explained: Wooju Vs Yu-Meri's Ex; Jealousy Sparks Unexpected Confession?

Would You Marry Me Episode 6 Ending Explained: The romantic drama Would You Marry Me, starring Choi Woo Shik and Jung So-min, is currently creating waves in the K-drama world. Since its premiere, the show has captured audiences with its engaging storyline, heartfelt performances, and the undeniable chemistry between its lead pair. Fans have been glued to their screens, eagerly following the twists and turns of love, emotions, and unexpected revelations.

The recently released episode 6 has only intensified the buzz. With a jaw-dropping ending that left viewers gasping, the episode sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

Would You Marry Me Episode 6 Ending Explained: What Happens In The Last Scene

Episode 6 of the hit K-drama Would You Marry Me leaves fans reeling with intense emotions and shocking twists. The episode begins with Yu Meri's ex-fiance returning to Seoul, determined to win her back, completely unaware of her fake wedding with Kim Woo-ju (Choi Woo-shik). In his desperate attempt to reclaim Yu Meri, he accidentally hurts himself, forcing Yu Meri to rush him to the hospital, highlighting her care despite their complicated past.

The return of Yu Meri's ex sets off a chain of jealousy and tension for Kim Woo-ju. Watching Yu Meri interact with her former fiance triggers feelings he can no longer suppress, leading to a dramatic showdown. The episode's final scene delivers a bombshell - a confrontation between Kim Woo-ju and Yu Meri, where he boldly confesses his feelings for her. Yu Meri, caught completely off-guard, is left visibly shocked, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the fallout.

This explosive ending has set social media ablaze, with fans debating the emotional dynamics between the three characters and speculating how the love triangle will evolve.

Would You Marry Me Episode 7 Preview

Fans are in for an exciting turn in the next episode of Would You Marry Me, as the much-anticipated romantic era between Kim Woo-ju (Choi Woo Shik) and Yu Meri (Jung So-min) seems set to begin. According to the Episode 7 preview, a misunderstanding is likely to spark between the duo, adding tension and drama to their budding relationship.

The teaser hints at another heartfelt confession, culminating in a steamy kiss, promising fans more emotional highs and romantic fireworks. With the love triangle dynamics still in play, Episode 7 is shaping up to deepen their connection while keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.