Would You Marry Me Episode 7 Release Date: When & Where Will Next Episode Premiere Online In India? UPDATE

Would You Marry Me Episode 7 Release Date: The romantic K-drama Would You Marry Me has quickly become a fan favorite, charming viewers with its heartfelt story and lovable characters. Since its premiere, the series has built a strong following, appealing not only to regular K-drama lovers but also to new audiences drawn to its refreshing take on love and relationships.

As the release of Would You Marry Me Episode 7 approaches next week, excitement among fans is steadily rising. Viewers are eager to see how the story unfolds, what new challenges await the lead characters, and how unexpected twists will shape their journey.

The first few episodes have beautifully set the stage, combining romance, emotion, and lighthearted moments. With the upcoming episodes promising even deeper emotions and stronger drama, Would You Marry Me continues to be one of the most engaging romantic K-dramas to watch this season.

WOULD YOU MARRY ME: CAST, STORYLINE & WHY THIS ROMANTIC K-DRAMA DESERVES YOUR WATCHLIST IN 2025

Adding a modern twist to the beloved "contract marriage" trope, Would You Marry Me tells the story of a 90-day fake marriage between a privileged bakery heir and a struggling designer. What begins as a practical arrangement soon turns into a beautiful exploration of love, second chances, and personal transformation.

The series stars Choi Woo-Shik as the charming yet self-centered heir of a famous bakery empire, and Jung So-Min as a talented designer trying to rebuild her life after facing heartbreak and financial struggles.

When she wins a luxurious townhouse meant for newlyweds, she comes up with an unexpected idea - to enter a short-term marriage with Woo-Shik's character. As they live under one roof, their staged relationship slowly blossoms into a genuine and emotional romance filled with laughter, warmth, and vulnerability.

Supporting them is a talented ensemble cast featuring Bae Na-Ra, Heo Ji-Na, Shin Seul-Gi, Seo Beom-Jun, Jung Ae-Ri, Kim Young-Min, Baek Ji-Woon, and Yoon Bok-In, who bring depth and color to the story through moments of humor, tension, and heartfelt emotion.

WOULD YOU MARRY ME EPISODE 7 RELEASE DATE IN INDIA: WHEN WILL NEXT EPISODE PREMIERE?

Fans of Would You Marry Me have something to look forward to as Episode 7 premieres next Friday (October 31). In South Korea, the episode will air on SBS and Disney+ every weekend at 9:50 PM KST, continuing the drama's weekend tradition of romance, humor, and emotional storytelling.

The 12-episode series has kept viewers engaged with its unique mix of love, comedy, and heartfelt twists. Indian audiences can catch the latest episode simultaneously on Dailymotion at 6:20 PM IST, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of the unfolding story.

With new episodes released every Saturday and Sunday, the drama maintains a steady rhythm of romance, drama, and suspense. Episode 5 is expected to explore the characters' evolving relationships further, offering fresh surprises and deepening the emotional journey for viewers.