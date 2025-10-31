Would You Marry Me Episode 7 Release Time Today: When, Where To Stream New Episode Online In India? UPDATE

Would You Marry Me Episode 7 Release Time Today: The romantic comedy Would You Marry Me has taken K-drama fans by storm, and the excitement is now peaking as Episode 7 nears its release. Viewers can't stop talking about the series, which has emerged as one of 2025's most popular and heartwarming dramas.

With its engaging storyline, hilarious moments, and endearing characters, Would You Marry Me strikes a perfect balance between romance and comedy. Each episode brings a new wave of emotions - from laughter to heartfelt confessions - making it a refreshing watch for fans of love stories with a twist.

The upcoming Episode 7 is expected to raise the stakes even higher, introducing unexpected turns, emotional developments, and plenty of feel-good moments. Backed by a talented cast and impressive direction, Would You Marry Me continues to charm audiences worldwide and strengthen its place as one of the standout K-dramas of 2025.

WOULD YOU MARRY ME OVERVIEW: STORYLINE, CAST & WHAT TO EXPECT FROM K-DRAMA

Would You Marry Me puts a fresh spin on the classic "contract marriage" trope, offering viewers a delightful mix of humor, emotion, and heartfelt romance. The story revolves around a 90-day fake marriage that unexpectedly blossoms into something real and deeply moving.

At the heart of the drama is a wealthy but self-centered bakery heir, played by Choi Woo-Shik, who crosses paths with a struggling designer portrayed by Jung So-Min. After facing a string of personal setbacks - including a broken engagement and a housing scam - the designer's life takes a surprising turn when she wins a luxurious townhouse meant for newlyweds.

To keep her prize, she convinces the heir to enter into a temporary marriage arrangement. What starts as a convenient deal gradually transforms into a sincere journey of love, trust, and personal growth, sprinkled with playful banter and emotional moments.

Adding to the show's charm is its stellar supporting cast, featuring Bae Na-Ra, Heo Ji-Na, Shin Seul-Gi, Seo Beom-Jun, Jung Ae-Ri, Kim Young-Min, Baek Ji-Woon, and Yoon Bok-In. Each actor brings depth and warmth to the narrative, making Would You Marry Me not just another rom-com but a truly feel-good series that celebrates love, second chances, and self-discovery.

WOULD YOU MARRY ME EPISODE 7 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Would You Marry Me Episode 7 premieres today (October 31), bringing back the romantic comedy that has quickly become one of the most adored K-dramas of 2025. With a total of 12 episodes, the series continues to captivate viewers with its perfect mix of humor, emotions, and surprising plot twists that make each weekend more enjoyable.

In South Korea, the drama airs every weekend at 9:50 PM KST on SBS and Disney+, making it a must-watch for fans of lighthearted yet meaningful love stories. For viewers in India, new episodes are available to stream on Dailymotion at 6:20 PM IST, allowing fans to stay up to date with the latest developments in the story.

Following its consistent release schedule, Would You Marry Me continues to win hearts every Saturday and Sunday, offering a delightful combination of romance, laughter, and emotional storytelling. With Episode 7 set to bring new turns in the evolving relationship between the lead pair, this weekend promises another dose of warmth, charm, and K-drama magic.