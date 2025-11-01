Would You Marry Me Episode 8 Release Time Today: When, Where To Stream New Episode Online In India? UPDATE

Would You Marry Me Episode 8 Release Time: Romantic K-drama Would You Marry Me has become the latest sensation among fans, capturing hearts with its perfect blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling. The series has quickly climbed to the top of 2025's must-watch list, leaving viewers eagerly counting down to the release of Episode 8.

The unique take of Would You Marry Me on modern romance, filled with hilarious encounters and touching confessions, has struck a chord with audiences everywhere. Each episode offers a rollercoaster of emotions - from lighthearted fun to moving love moments - making it an irresistible pick for anyone who enjoys romantic comedies with a twist.

As Episode 8 approaches, anticipation is at an all-time high. Fans are expecting unexpected twists, deeper relationships, and plenty of feel-good scenes that will keep them hooked till the end. With its charming cast and engaging direction, Would You Marry Me continues to prove why it's one of the most loved and talked-about K-dramas of 2025.

WOULD YOU MARRY ME OVERVIEW: STORYLINE, CAST & WHY THIS K-DRAMA IS A MUST-WATCH

Would You Marry Me redefines the beloved "contract marriage" trope with a refreshing blend of humor, warmth, and heartfelt emotion. The drama centers on a 90-day fake marriage that slowly evolves into a touching and genuine love story, winning the hearts of K-drama fans worldwide.

The plot follows a spoiled yet charming bakery heir, played by Choi Woo-Shik, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Jung So-Min, a struggling designer dealing with one setback after another - from a broken engagement to falling victim to a housing scam. Her fortunes change overnight when she wins a luxurious townhouse reserved exclusively for newlyweds.

To claim her prize, she persuades the heir to enter into a temporary marriage contract. What begins as a simple arrangement soon blossoms into an emotional journey filled with laughter, chemistry, and self-realization. As their pretend relationship deepens, both characters learn valuable lessons about trust, vulnerability, and what it truly means to love.

The drama's charm is further elevated by a talented supporting cast including Bae Na-Ra, Heo Ji-Na, Shin Seul-Gi, Seo Beom-Jun, Jung Ae-Ri, Kim Young-Min, Baek Ji-Woon, and Yoon Bok-In. Their performances add warmth and depth, turning Would You Marry Me into more than just a romantic comedy - it's a feel-good story about second chances, healing, and the beauty of unexpected connections.

WOULD YOU MARRY ME EPISODE 8 RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Would You Marry Me returns with Episode 8 today (November 1), continuing its run as one of 2025's most talked-about K-dramas. With a total of 12 episodes, the series has kept fans hooked with its heartwarming blend of humor, romance, and unexpected twists that brighten every weekend.

In South Korea, Would You Marry Me airs every weekend at 9:50 PM KST on SBS and Disney+, attracting a wide audience that enjoys light yet emotionally rich love stories. For fans in India, the latest episodes are available to stream on Dailymotion at 6:20 PM IST, ensuring global viewers never miss a moment of this engaging rom-com.

Starring Choi Woo-Shik and Jung So-Min, the drama's chemistry-filled narrative continues to unfold beautifully. Episode 8 is expected to deepen the emotional bond between the lead characters while adding a few new surprises that could shift their relationship dynamic.