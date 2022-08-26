Delhi Crime Season 2 Twitter Review: Show Keeps Audience Hooked; Shefali Shah Impresses Fans Yet Again

The much-awaited Delhi Crime Season 2 is here! Shefali Shah (as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi) and her team are back to nab serial killers. The show is much more than solving a crime in the national capital. Delhi Crime 2 shows the challenges that the cops must encounter and overcome both on the work front and at home as they investigate a spate of gruesome murders that trigger wave of panic in the city.

Throughout, like the first season, the second season too, will keep the audience engaged. From Shafali Shah to Rasika Dugal (as Vartika's subordinate) and Tillotama Shome (as a Kachcha Baniyan gang member called Latika), everyone has given amazing performance. Netizens are impressed with the show and the performances of the actors.

Take a look at a few tweets!

@ie_gkk: #DelhiCrimeSeason2 💥. Shefali Shah in top form as per usual.

Nikita Marudkar: #DelhiCrimeSeason2 Intriguing like before. 😧.

@offdefpeaches: I am already loving this. THE ENTIRE CAST FROM SEASON 1. felt like I have seen my family members after a long time. 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 #DelhiCrimeSeason2 .Wakeel Sahiba: Shefali Shah is the most underrated actor. Super se bhi upar hai woh #DelhiCrimeSeason2 .

Rohit Ahuja: Just finished watching First Episode of #DelhiCrimeSeason2 . Oh my God ! its going to be a great journey full of thrill. They won't let you take your eyes off the screen for even one second. Might be the best Hindi Web Series till date. @NetflixIndia #DelhiCrimeSeason2 .