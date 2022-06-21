Jaadugar Trailer: Jitendra Kumar's Latest Sports Drama Turns Him Into A Lovesick Magician

Netflix has released the trailer of its upcoming sports comedy-drama Jaadugar, led by none other than OTT's favourite actor Jitendra Kumar. The trailer introduced Jitendra as a magician with no athletic talent, however, when love struck he is given no choice but to join the local football team. It also stars Jaaved Jaaferi as the coach and Arushi Sharma as the romantic interest.

Jitendra shared the film's trailer of the show on his Instagram account. Introducing his own character, he captioned it as, Main Meenu .. Raaton ki neendein Cheenu... ♥️🎩⚽️ .. Trailer is here .. Streaming from 15th July on Netflix.. @netflix_in"

The trailer starts with Jitendra Kumar introducing himself as Meenu a part-time lover and a full-time magician. He is shown living in a football-loving town community but has no skills in sports. His eccentric coach played by Jaaved and his teammates fail to motivate him, however, things change when Meenu falls in love.

After ignoring the team and his coach's requests for too long to focuses on his magic, Meenu now has to win them back and prove his worth to the woman he loves by winning a football match.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Set in a football-loving town Neemuch, Jaadugar is a story of a small-time magician, Meenu, with no athletic skill who must prove his worth in a prestigious inter-colony football tournament, in order to marry the love of his life. There are just two things against him - the girl doesn't love him back and his team hasn't won a game in years!"

Directed by Sameer Saxena and written by Biswapati Sarkar, the Netflix original will release on the OTT platform on July 15, 2022. The film is produced by Posham pa Pictures and Chalkboard Entertainment.