Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 1 Highlights: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Are Perfect First Guests

Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan season 7 has finally premiered. The infamous chat show's first episode was dropped on Disney+ Hotstar at 7pm on July 7, 2022. The weekly show's first guest are the leading couple of Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The promo for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's episode has already created a lot of buzz, the episode was filled with hilarious moments as well.

Alia Bhatt Says There Is No Such Thing As 'Suhagraat', Busts Myth About Marriage

The trio talked about all sorts of things, from celebrity relationships, supporting their partners and marrying the love of their lives. Karan during his monologue also talked about the pandemic and turning kinder and gentler after the lockdown.

Alia Bhatt who got married earlier this year to longtime beau Ranbir Kapoor has been making headlines after announcing her pregnancy. The actress wore a pink-coloured bodycon dress with red hearts printed on it with stylish cuts. She also sported a huge wedding ring during the appearance.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh wore a flashy suit. He matched his shirt with the red set but paired a contrast black and white blazer.

Karan and Alia revealed that they never thought after the backlash Bollywood received during the pandemic, Koffee With Karan would return. Without mentioning Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan added that the time was very tough for everyone in the industry and he never though he would end up doing another Koffee With Karan season 7. Ranveer Singh then warned the trolls on the internet and said, "Leave my Karan alone."

The trio went on to talk about how Alia and Ranveer became close friends after working together on the sets of Gully Boy. Ranveer also revealed that it was during Gangubai Kathiawadi that Alia had a hard time and he came to the rescue. He helped her understand working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ranveer also showed off mimicry talents and performed. Alia listed a few names including Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Karan was astonished at the results every time.

Every new episode will drop weekly on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar. Some of the other confirmed guests on the show include Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and many more.