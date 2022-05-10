Lock Upp Host Kangana Ranaut On Munawar Faruqui’s Win: He Deserves The Trophy

Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut wrapped up on May 7, 2022 with the grand finale event. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the show. Well, Lock Upp has been in the news for various reasons.The winner's decision was in the hands of Kangana Ranaut and after seeing Munawar's graph in the show, she made him the winner of the first season of Lock Upp.

Recently, in an interview with IANS, Kangana Ranaut shared her views on Munawar Faruqui's win. She said, "Many congratulations to Munawar for winning the Lock Upp trophy of Season 1. Today when I am in a position of power, I want to establish the highest standards of righteousness. He deserves the trophy of the first successful season of Lock Upp."

The Queen actress feels happy that Lock Upp turned out to be a game-changer in the OTT space. She said, "The country loved a bold yet original concept like 'Lock Upp' and I had an incredible time playing the host in this badass jail at the same time hosting came with great responsibility, as I had to also choose the worthy badass winner."

For the unversed, Lock Upp has become the most successful reality show on OTT. Producer Ekta Kapoor also threw a bash to celebrate the success of her reality show. Celebs like Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande and others attended the party along with the contestants of the show.