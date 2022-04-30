Lock Upp Winner Prediction & Salary: Munawar Faruqui Might Win Kangana Ranaut’s Show; Here's Why!

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp has been hitting the headlines since its inception. The show is almost nearing the finale. Shivam Sharma is the first finalist of the show and Munawar Faruqui became the second finalist. Recently, Prince won the Arena task and became the third finalist.

As the finale is nearing, among the top seven contestants- Shivam, Munawar, Prince, Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde, Azma Fallah and Anjali Arora, we feel that Munawar is quite strong compared to other contestants and might win the show. The comedian has been in the news since the day one and has been hitting the headlines for major revelations. He gives his 100 per cent to every ask and has impressed fans.

Munawar has also been in the news for his love angle with Anjali. While a few love the jodi, some of them want the comedian to play and win the game solo.

The comedian is also earning quite well for doing the show. Apparently, he is getting a fee of Rs 3-3.5 lakh per week.

Meanwhile, many viewers too feel that the stand-up comedian might win the show. Some of them have also been trending 'MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN' on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

Izran gamer: #lockuppwinner Munawar faruqui.

MOF: #MunawarFaruqui show mai akela Gaya tha par wapas akela nahi aayega saath mai trophy 🏆 laayega. #MKJ #LockUpp #LockUppWinner. #MunawarKiJanta #MunawarWarrirors #LockUppkingmunawar #OnlyMunawarMatters. NOTE : VOTE ONLY FOR MUNAWAR.

Eizhaar: One single person who is facing competition from everyone, who is facing betrayal from everyone and despite of all he is taking stands for every one that's why He only deserves to win.. Kar Lange!!

Sonu: MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN.

Aldorado Singh: It takes lot more for show your strenghth!! Munawar you killin'it since day one!! Comedian with dark past!! Zindgi ne khushiyan cheeni... To dusro ko khushiyaan batne lage!!❤ #MunawarKiJanta #MunawarForTheWin MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN.

Cute hania: Winners are born,champions are made!!! Munawar is a born winner let's bring trophy home!!! #MunawarKiJanta #MunawarForTheWin #MunawarWarriors MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN.