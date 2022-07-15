Noah Schnapp Confirms His Stranger Things Character Will Is Gay, Says He Does Love Mike

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has confirmed that his character Will Byers is gay on the hit Netflix show. Fans have been waiting to find out about Will's sexuality as the makers have been leaving hints in each season including the final episodes of season 4.

Stranger Things Season 4 Cast Net Worth: From Winona Ryder, David Harbour To Millie Bobby Brown

Noah confirmed that Will is in love with his best friend Mike Wheeler, played by Finn Wolfhard. He also revealed to Variety that Will doesn't want to hurt Eleven's feelings by confessing. Stranger Things Volume 2 of season 4 featured an emotional scene between Will and Mike and had fans almost convinced.

Noah has said that he is hoping for Will to have a coming-out scene in the fifth and last season of the Netflix show. He told the portal, "I mean, it's pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike. They've been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons...I think for Season 4, it was just me playing this character who loves his best friend but struggles with knowing if he'll be accepted or not, and feeling like a mistake and like he doesn't belong."

Duffer Brothers Announce Stranger Things Spin-off, Launch Production House Upside Down Pictures

He added that it was always kind of there, but the audience never really knew. "Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it's 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike," he added.

Talking about season 5 he added that Will isn't just struggling to come out. His multifaceted trauma of being taken by the Demogorgon, and his friends never acknowledging him has him scared. He added, "Then Eleven is like his sister, but he doesn't want to hurt her because if he says he likes Mike, that's gonna hurt her feelings."

Apart from Noah and Finn, the series also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder and David Harbour, among others. The fifth season of the Stranger Things is expected to come out in 2024.