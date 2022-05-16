Stranger Things 4 Early Reactions: Critics Praise The 'Darkest & Scariest' Season Of The Show

Netflix's awaited show Stranger Things is set to release its season 4 in the coming weeks. After the show's premiere took place over the weekend, early reactions to the first episodes have fans eagerly waiting for the release. The show starring Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and others will release on May 27.

Stranger Things 4 Episodes Are More Than An Hour Long, Reveal Duffer Brothers

Eleven actor Bobby Brown earlier had teased the show to be the darkest of the series and the critics and fans have expressed a similar sentiment. According to reports, the runtime of the first episode of Stranger Things 4 is said to be 1 hour and 15 minutes. Apart from the leading actors many have also praised Sadie Sink, AKA Max's performance.

One Twitter user wrote, "I can only speak on Stranger Things 4 Ep 1 for now... BUT by the end of that ep your jaw will drop on how dark this has gotten & you next realize that after 3 years they haven't missed a step! Makes you immediately HAVE to watch what's next!."

Rick Marshall of Digital Trends, called it, "Shocking, scary, and *much* darker than I expected, the new season feels like it was worth the wait. I love the new characters, too." Take a look at more reactions:

Stranger Things 4 Trailer Reveals All Secrets Of Upside-Down, Team Comes Together In Hawkins

The first episode of #StrangerThings4 immediately goes darker than we’ve seen before and I actually loved it. The show feels more mature, reflecting how these characters and the audience have grown while also keeping the same elements that make it #StrangerThings. pic.twitter.com/DAs2Bf2X6r — Sophia Soto (@srsoto26) May 15, 2022

Episode 1 of #StrangerThings4 sets the stage for the darkest and scariest season yet. The scale massive, the cinematography is gorgeous, and the new and returning characters are stellar. I’m so happy to be back in this world.@Netflix @Stranger_Things#StrangerThings @Netflix_CA pic.twitter.com/Ei6k9PghPQ — Daniel Baptista - The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) May 15, 2022

#StrangerThings Season 4 premiere is big stakes, emotional, and scarier than ever. But more than anything, it's just so good to have these characters -- and this show -- back. Get hyped, because there's nothing else like this on TV. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) May 15, 2022

#StrangerThings season 4 is the most ambitious season yet that will make you fall in love with these characters, from Eleven to Max and Steve, in new and remarkable ways! Also, rewatches of 1-3 recommended! 💖👏 pic.twitter.com/oASQGoZIMu — Lyra Hale 🏳️‍🌈✍️🇵🇷 (@TheAltSource) May 15, 2022

Got an early look at Stranger Things season 4 this weekend. Shocking, scary, and *much* darker than I expected, the new season feels like it was worth the wait. I love the new characters, too. My spoiler-free #StrangerThings4 review will be on @DigitalTrends soon! pic.twitter.com/XnYATgwNXF — Rick Marshall (@rickmarshall) May 15, 2022

The official Netflix plot synopsis for season 4 reads, "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time - and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier."

Notably, Stranger Things will have a final season 5 coming out possibly in 2023. The Duffer brothers announced in a statement on February 17, 2022, "Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things."

"Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time-and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down," they concluded.