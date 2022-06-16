Stranger Things 4: Jamie Campbell Bower's Transformation Into Vecna Has Fans In Awe

Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 made many revelations about Hawkins and the Upside Down. The makers, in the latest season also unveiled the main villain of the series as Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower, and his connection with Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven.

Vecna was the sole reason of the hardships Hawkin's residents have been going through for decades. Void of time, Vecna has been travelling through the Upside Down into different eras and wreaking havoc. However, the final two episodes revealed that Jamie Campbell Bower is the real villain. Throughout the season he was seen as a confidante of Eleven inside Doctor Brenner's laboratory. He later revealed that he too was a captive and was once known as One. Eventually, he revealed that One was indeed Henry Creel, who became a victim of Vecna.

While the show has fans in awe, its recent behind the scenes clip has shocked many. The makers revealed and shared a clip of Jamie's transformation into Vecna by the renowned prosthetic artiste Barrie Gower. Barrie is also known for his work in Game of Thrones, No Time to Die and Chernobyl.

Reportedly, he also did the prosthetic makeup for David Harbour (Jim Hopper) and Robert Englund (Victor Creel) for Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1. He also shared a glimpse of the looks on his Instagram handle. Take a look at the posts,

Recently, Netflix also released the first look stills from Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2. The final two episodes of season 4 will premiere on July 1. The final chapters will see all three groups in Hawkins, California and Russia joining forces against a common enemy. The episodes are expected to be feature film length, with a run time of up to two hours.

Stranger Things created by the Duffer Brothers is led by Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp and others.