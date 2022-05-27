Stranger Things Season 4 Full Web Series Download In HD Quality

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour and others. The Netflix hit show is set to be released in two parts and the part 1 of the new season dropped on the streaming platform today, May 27, 2022. However, within an hour the show made it to illegal sites online due to piracy.

Stranger Things is not the only show that fell victim to piracy. Recent releases like Panchayat, Jhund, Thar and many more which released on OTT platforms in the last month met the same fate. Coming back to the show, Stranger Things Season 4 dropped all seven episodes on the streaming platform at 12:30 pm IST.

Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 follows the new terror in Hawkins trying to take over the world while Eleven struggles to live a normal life without her powers. The group can be seen struggling with high school, coming to terms with new experiences as young adults and fighting a new unknown enemy from upside down. On the other hand, Jim Hopper is stuck in Russia trying to find his way back to Joyce and Eleven.

The show has received positive reactions from critics and fans including Filmibeat's reviewer Sanyukta Thakare. The review read, "Instead of experimenting, Stranger Things Season 4 plays on its strengths. The makers brought back every aspect of the show that has worked before from sci-fi to horror which was most loved in season one. As for storytelling, the Duffer Brothers have mastered the presenting subplots that come together at the end of the show, season 4 continues the tradition."

It concluded adding, "Overall, Stranger Things is yet to reach its peak and hopefully Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 will be it. The cast is not the only thing fans have their eyes on anymore and with Netflix finally giving a better VFX budget to the show, Stranger Things 4 was worth the wait of almost three years. It is also the best season yet!"

Stranger Things Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.