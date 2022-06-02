Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra Approached To Host Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been hitting the headlines since a long time now. There are speculations regarding host and contestants, who would participate in the show. It is being said that Karan Johar might not host the show as he is busy with Koffee With Karan.

Recently, it was said that Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz have been approached to host the digital reality show. Now, there are reports that Tejasswi Prakash, who won Bigg Boss 15, and her actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra have been approached to host the show. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Tejasswi and Karan are hot and most happening couple in the telly town. They have huge fan base, and the makers might want to cash in on the couple! It has to be recalled that Karan, who was seen as jailor in Lock Upp, apparently fetched good views and Tejasswi had also accompanied him in a few episodes, which was also said to be loved by audience.Meanwhile, several names are doing the rounds regarding celebrity contestants, who might participate in the show. Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid Darbar, Splitsvilla's Baseer Ali and Kevin Almasifar, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta and Anushka Sen.

Last year, Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar was all about pairs. Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the show. This year, the theme of the show is yet to be revealed. Apparently, BB OTT 2 is under pre-production stage and is likely to be announced soon.

Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.