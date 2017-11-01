 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Mohanlal-Priyadarshan Team’s Next Will Be A Period Movie!

Recently, it was reported that Mohanlal and Priyadarshan would soon team up for a big budget venture. A lot of speculations were doing the rounds regarding this upcoming big budget project.
Reports suggested that Mohanlal would be seen in the role of a police trainer in the team's upcoming film. But no official confirmation was made regarding the same.
Now, here is a confirmation on this much awaited project from Mohanlal-Priyadarshan team. Reportedly, the upcoming film from the favourite combo of Mollywood will be a period movie.
Yes, what you heard is right. According to a report by Times Of India, the upcoming project of Mohanlal and Priyadarshan will be based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar, the navel chief who fought against the Portuguese in the 16th century. Keep scrolling down to know more about this upcoming film..
Research On The Film Is Progresing..
While speaking to Times Of India, director Priyadarshan stated that they have been working on the concept of Kunjali Marakkar for quite some time. He added that the research of the film is progressing and it would take at least 10 months of time to complete.
More About The Film..
Priyadarshan also stated that this upcoming film will be a mix of fiction and the facts. He also added that the information regarding the incidents of the era are scattered and not fully available and hence, the team is planning to combine all of that and come out with a good storyline.
Mohanlal-Priyadarshan Team’s Kaalapani..
Well, we definitely can pin up hopes on this big budget venture. The previous time both Mohanlal and Priyadarshan teamed up for a period movie, the industry got a film like Kaalapani, which still is one of the best period movies to have come out in Mollywood.