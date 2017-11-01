 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Mohanlal-Priyadarshan Team’s Next Will Be A Period Movie!

Recently, it was reported that Mohanlal and Priyadarshan would soon team up for a big budget venture. A lot of speculations were doing the rounds regarding this upcoming big budget project.

Reports suggested that Mohanlal would be seen in the role of a police trainer in the team's upcoming film. But no official confirmation was made regarding the same.

Now, here is a confirmation on this much awaited project from Mohanlal-Priyadarshan team. Reportedly, the upcoming film from the favourite combo of Mollywood will be a period movie.

Yes, what you heard is right. According to a report by Times Of India, the upcoming project of Mohanlal and Priyadarshan will be based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar, the navel chief who fought against the Portuguese in the 16th century. Keep scrolling down to know more about this upcoming film..