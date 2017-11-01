 »   »   » IT'S OFFICIAL! Mammootty As Kunjali Marakkar In Santosh Sivan’s Next!

The entire Kerala is celebrating the Keralapiravi Day and on the auspicious occasion there has come a big announcement in the form of a Mammootty film, which is sure to thrill the entire Malayalam film audiences.

Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Mammootty will be seen playing Kunjali Marakkar on a film, which would be produced by the popular banner August Cinema.



All the fans of Mammootty and the followers of Malayalam cinema were eagerly awaiting for an official announcement from the team and finally it has come on this special day.



Yes, Mammootty is all set to play the role of Kunjali Marakkar. Keep scrolling down to know more about this much awaited movie..

