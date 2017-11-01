 »   »   » IT'S OFFICIAL! Mammootty As Kunjali Marakkar In Santosh Sivan’s Next!

The entire Kerala is celebrating the Keralapiravi Day and on the auspicious occasion there has come a big announcement in the form of a Mammootty film, which is sure to thrill the entire Malayalam film audiences.
Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that Mammootty will be seen playing Kunjali Marakkar on a film, which would be produced by the popular banner August Cinema.
All the fans of Mammootty and the followers of Malayalam cinema were eagerly awaiting for an official announcement from the team and finally it has come on this special day.
Yes, Mammootty is all set to play the role of Kunjali Marakkar. Keep scrolling down to know more about this much awaited movie..
Big Announcement By The August Cinema
August Cinema, the renowned production banner of Mollywood officially announced the project through their Facebook page. The team also released a sample poster of the film carrying the title and the details of the crew member.
To Be Directed By Santosh Sivan..
Ace film-maker Santhosh Sivan will helm this big budget project which has been titled as Kunjali Marakkar IV. This upcoming film will mark his comeback to Mollywood after a gap of 6 years. His previous venture Urumi featured Prithviraj in the lead role.
Scripting Department
Kunjali Marakkar IV will have its scripting department handled by two popular writers. Shankar Ramakrishnan, who had scripted Santosh Sivan's previous venture Urumi and popular story writer TP Rajeevan will jointly pen the script for Kunjali Marakkar IV.