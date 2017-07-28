 »   »   » RUMOUR HAS IT! Dileep & Kavya Madhavan To Welcome Their First Child?

Dileep, the 'Janapriyanayakan' has been arrested on charges of conspiracy, in the infamous actress abduction case. However, the rumour mills suggest that there is a good news for Dileep and wife Kavya Madhavan, amidst controversies.

If the reports are to be believed, Dileep and Kavya Madhavan, who got married in November 2016, are expecting their first child. According to the grapevine, Kavya is in her second trimester of pregnancy, and that is why she is staying away from the limelight.

Dileep has a 15-year-old daughter, Meenakshi Dileep, from his first marriage with actress Manju Warrier. Meenakshi has been living with her father, after Dileep and Manju Warrier ended their 14-years long married life, in 2014.

According to the sources close to Dileep's family, the police investigation team decided to interrogate Kavya at their residence, due to the same reason. The team interrogated Kavya to collect details about her involvement in the actress abduction case.

Earlier, Dileep had denied the reports regarding Kavya's pregnancy, when he was asked about the same before the arrest. The actor, who has been denied bail, is reportedly planning to file an appeal at Kerala High Court, very soon.