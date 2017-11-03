 »   »   » INTERESTING: Dulquer Salmaan & Jayaram To Team Up For The First Time?

Dulquer Salmaan has scaled newer heights in his career with back-to-back successes. His most recent release Solo might not have fetched the desired result at the box office but still, the actor in him and the film got rave reviews from critics.

Importantly, the actor has a beeline of projects and certain rumours are doing the rounds regarding one such upcoming project. If the reports are to be believed, Dulquer Salmaan and Jayaram might soon team up for an upcoming movie and that too, for a comedy entertainer.

Wouldn't that be a really interesting combination to watch out for? Well, we definitely feel so. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..

Vishnu Unnikrishnan & Bibin George's Debut Directorial Venture.. Rumours are rife that popular writers duo Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George are all set to make their debut as directors. Reportedly, the debut movie of the duo will be a comedy entertainer and it would feature Dulquer Salmaan & Jayaram in the lead roles. The Duo's Previous Works.. Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George had earlier scripted two movies and both of them emerged as blockbusters. The first film to hit the theatres was Amar Akbar Anthony, which was followed by Kattapanayile Rithwik Roshan, both of which were directed by Nadirsha. The First Comedy Entertainer Of Dulquer Salmaan? Dulquer Salmaan hasn't been a part of out-and-out comedy entertainers yet. If this particular project happens, it would be for the first time that Dulquer Salmaan will be seen doing such an entertainer. Jayaram's Upcoming Movies Jayaram is definitely in need of a big hit. At the same time, he has quite a few exciting projects in the pipeline. At present, he is busy with the shoot of Salim Kumar's Daivame Kai Thozham K. Kumarakanam, which will be a family entertainer. Big Projects For Dulquer Salmaan Dulquer Salmaan is a busy man. He recently wrapped up the shoot of his debut Bollywood movie, which has been titled as Karwaan. Next, he is expected to join the sets of his upcoming Tamil movie, which is touted to be a romantic entertainer.

Let us hope that the news turns out to be true. Jayaram had earlier teamed up with Mammootty in a good number of movies and they formed a perfect a combo. It would be quite interesting to see Jayaram and Mammootty's son Dulquer Salmaan together, on screen.