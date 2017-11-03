 »   »   » Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar: The Producer Opens Up About The Film

It was on November 1, 2017 that August Cinema announced their prestigious project titled as Kunjali Marakkar IV, which would feature none other than Megastar Mammootty in the lead role.

Ever since the official announcement regarding the Mammootty starrer came, the fans of the actor and the entire Malayalam film audiences have been in a state of thrill and excitement and why shouldn't they, as this project was among the most awaited ones.



Kunjali Marakkar IV will be directed by Santosh Sivan and has its script penned by TP Rajeevan and Shankar Ramakrishnan. No further details were revealed regarding the upcoming project.



Now, Shaji Nadesan, who is one of the producers of Kunjali Marakkar IV, has revealed a few details about the film. In an interview given to popular online portal SouthLive, Shaji Nadesan divulged a few important details about this Mammootty starrer..

