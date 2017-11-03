 »   »   » Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar: The Producer Opens Up About The Film

It was on November 1, 2017 that August Cinema announced their prestigious project titled as Kunjali Marakkar IV, which would feature none other than Megastar Mammootty in the lead role.
Ever since the official announcement regarding the Mammootty starrer came, the fans of the actor and the entire Malayalam film audiences have been in a state of thrill and excitement and why shouldn't they, as this project was among the most awaited ones.
Kunjali Marakkar IV will be directed by Santosh Sivan and has its script penned by TP Rajeevan and Shankar Ramakrishnan. No further details were revealed regarding the upcoming project.
Now, Shaji Nadesan, who is one of the producers of Kunjali Marakkar IV, has revealed a few details about the film. In an interview given to popular online portal SouthLive, Shaji Nadesan divulged a few important details about this Mammootty starrer..
2 Years Ago..
Shaji Nadesan opened up that the team initially had Amal Neerad in mind for the director's role and had held discussions regarding the same, 2 years ago. But since, Amal Neerad was busy with other projects, Kunjali Markkaar didn't take off then.
In 2018..
Shaji Nadesan also added that Kunjali Markkar IV will go on floors by May 2018. He stated that the pre-production works of the movie had begun 6 months ago and the makers are planning to release the film in 2018 itself.
Rest Of The Cast
The team is yet to reveal the details regarding rest of the cast. According to the report, the film will have only a few Malayalam actors and the team is in discussions to rope in a popular Chinese actor for the movie.
The Budget Of The Film..
Nothing much has been revealed about the budget of Kunjali Marakkar IV. Interestingly, while talking about the budget of the film, Shaji Nadesan stated that let the audiences guess the budget of Kunjali Marakkar after watching the movie.
The Big Wait..
Well, it seems like Kunjali Marakkar will turn out to be a landmark movie in Mollywood. With such preparations and the presence of top names of Indian film industry like Mammootty and Santosh Sivan, Kunjali Marakkar IV is sure to be a real treat. Let us wait for the big arrival of this movie.