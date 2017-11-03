 »   »   » Lijo Jose Pellissery's Ee Ma You: The Posters Are Out!

Lijo Jose Pelliissey, who is one among the most talented young film-makers of Mollywood did offer a unique cinematic experience with his previous film Angamaly Diaries, which had hit the theatres early this year.

The film-makers next film has been titled as Ee.Ma.You and reportedly, the film is a satire set against the backdrop of a fishing village. Now, the team has released the posters of Ee.Ma.You and they have gained the attention of the audiences.

The initial posters of Lijo Jose Pellisery's Ee.Ma.You suggest the movie to be a real different one. The film-maker on his Facebook post wrote that never before has been a movie experience like Ee.Ma.You in his career, so far.

Ee.Ma.You features Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose and Dileesh Pothan in the lead roles. The makers have remained tigh-lipped about the storyline of the movie.

TAKE A LOOK! Srindaa Looks Absolutely Stunning In These New Pictures!

Interestingly, the shoot of the film was completed at a fast pace within a time of 18 days. Popular cinematographer Shyju Khalid has handled the cinematography department of the movie. PF Mathews, who earlier penned the script for Kutty Sranku has penned the script of this upcoming Lijo Jose Pellissery movie.

PICTURES! Stills From The Location Of Mammootty Starrer Uncle