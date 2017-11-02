 »   »   » IN PICS! Malayalam Actress Srinda Stuns Everyone With Her Makeover!

Srinda Arhaan is one such Malayalam actress who has carved a niche of her own in the Malayalam film industry. She has always made a mark with her performance in films, irrespective of the length of her character in movies.

Undoubtedly, Srinda is one among the highly talented Malayalam actresses of generation and the ease with which she gets into the shoes of a variety of characters, makes her a class apart.

Now, Srinda has stunned one and all, with her new makeover. Yes, the Malayalam actress has opted to take an all new look for a latest photoshoot. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same and to view the latest pictures of Srinda..