 »   »   » IN PICS! Malayalam Actress Srinda Stuns Everyone With Her Makeover!

Srinda Arhaan is one such Malayalam actress who has carved a niche of her own in the Malayalam film industry. She has always made a mark with her performance in films, irrespective of the length of her character in movies.
Undoubtedly, Srinda is one among the highly talented Malayalam actresses of generation and the ease with which she gets into the shoes of a variety of characters, makes her a class apart.
Now, Srinda has stunned one and all, with her new makeover. Yes, the Malayalam actress has opted to take an all new look for a latest photoshoot. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same and to view the latest pictures of Srinda..
The New Photoshoot
Srinda looks absolutely gorgeous in these new pictures, which have been taken by popular photographer Shani Shaki. Interestingly, this photoshoot was taken for the latest edition of Grihalakshmi magazine.
All New Get-up
Srinda can be seen in an all new get-up in these fresh new pictures. The stylish look of the actress has been well-appreciated by the audiences.
Srinda In 2017
The year, so far has been an eventful one for Srinda, the actress. Srinda's role in movies like Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Parava, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, Sherlock Toms etc., fetched her a lot of praises.