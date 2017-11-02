 »   »   » WOW! Villain Is Next Only To Pulimurugan And The Great Father!

Villain, the much awaited big budget venture of Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan team had hit the theatres in Kerala, on October 27, 2017.

Initially, Villain did open to mixed reviews as the genre of emotional thriller didn't go down well with the first day audiences. Later, good reports started to pour in for the movie and thus aided the film's decent run at the box office.



Villain did release in as many as 253 screens across Kerala and thus making it the largest ever release for a Malayalam film in the State. Now, the Mohanlal starrer is gearing up to conquer new regions. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..

