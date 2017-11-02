 »   »   » WOW! Villain Is Next Only To Pulimurugan And The Great Father!

Villain, the much awaited big budget venture of Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan team had hit the theatres in Kerala, on October 27, 2017.
Initially, Villain did open to mixed reviews as the genre of emotional thriller didn't go down well with the first day audiences. Later, good reports started to pour in for the movie and thus aided the film's decent run at the box office.
Villain did release in as many as 253 screens across Kerala and thus making it the largest ever release for a Malayalam film in the State. Now, the Mohanlal starrer is gearing up to conquer new regions. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
Villain's Big Release In UAE/GCC
Mohanlal's Villain is all set to make a huge impact in UAE/GCC regions as the film has hit the theatres today (November 02, 2017). The film has released in 80 centres and thus became the third largest Malayalam movie release in UAE/GCC.
Pulimurugan's Release In UAE/GCC
Pulimurugan holds the record for being the biggest ever Malayalam movie release in UAE/GCC. The Mohanlal starrer had released in 82 centres and did get a grand opening at the UAE box office.
The Great Father's Release
Mammootty's The Great Father, which is the biggest hit of the year, had got a grand reception in UAE/GCC. Reportedly, the Mammootty starrer had released in 81 centres across UAE/GCC.
Villain UAE Box Office Prediction
With these many centres, the Mohanlal starrer has got the right platform to do a fantastic business at the UAE box office. Moreover, the early release of the movie in UAE/GCC regions, is sure to help the movie in fetching good collections at the box office.