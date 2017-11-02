 »   »   » WOW! Villain Is Next Only To Pulimurugan And The Great Father!

WOW! Villain Is Next Only To Pulimurugan And The Great Father!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Villain, the much awaited big budget venture of Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan team had hit the theatres in Kerala, on October 27, 2017.

Initially, Villain did open to mixed reviews as the genre of emotional thriller didn't go down well with the first day audiences. Later, good reports started to pour in for the movie and thus aided the film's decent run at the box office.

ALSO READ: Movies To Watch Out For In November 2017


WOW! Villain Is Next Only To Pulimurugan And The Great Father!

Villain did release in as many as 253 screens across Kerala and thus making it the largest ever release for a Malayalam film in the State. Now, the Mohanlal starrer is gearing up to conquer new regions. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..

Villain's Big Release In UAE/GCC

Villain's Big Release In UAE/GCC

Mohanlal's Villain is all set to make a huge impact in UAE/GCC regions as the film has hit the theatres today (November 02, 2017). The film has released in 80 centres and thus became the third largest Malayalam movie release in UAE/GCC.

Pulimurugan's Release In UAE/GCC

Pulimurugan's Release In UAE/GCC

Pulimurugan holds the record for being the biggest ever Malayalam movie release in UAE/GCC. The Mohanlal starrer had released in 82 centres and did get a grand opening at the UAE box office.

The Great Father's Release

The Great Father's Release

Mammootty's The Great Father, which is the biggest hit of the year, had got a grand reception in UAE/GCC. Reportedly, the Mammootty starrer had released in 81 centres across UAE/GCC.

Villain UAE Box Office Prediction

Villain UAE Box Office Prediction

With these many centres, the Mohanlal starrer has got the right platform to do a fantastic business at the UAE box office. Moreover, the early release of the movie in UAE/GCC regions, is sure to help the movie in fetching good collections at the box office.

Villain's Performance At The Kerala Box Office

Villain's Performance At The Kerala Box Office

Villain did set a new record at the box office as the movie fetched approximately 4.91 Crores on its opening day. According to the latest reports, the movie has fetched 10.38 Crores from its 3 days of run at the Kerala box office.

Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Malayalam Photos

Go to : Malayalam Photos