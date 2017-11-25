 »   »   » Mersal Emerges As One Among The Top Grossing Movies At The Kerala Box Office In 2017!

Mersal, starring Vijay in the lead role has had a fantastic time at the box office. According to the reports, the film has already amassed above 250 Crores at the worldwide box office and has emerged as one among the biggest hits in the career of Vijay, so far.

At the same time, with its sensational run at the Kerala box office, Mersal has etched a place of its own in the league of the top grossers at the Kerala box office in the year 2017. The Vijay starrer now holds a prominent position in the top 10 grossing movies at the Kerala box office in 2017.



Meanwhile, Mersal has completed 5 weeks of run in the theatres and read Mersal box office report to know how much the film has collected so far at the Kerala box office..

