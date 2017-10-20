 »   »   » Mersal Storm: Vijay Overtakes Mammootty & Mohanlal At The Kerala Box Office!

Mersal, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, directed by Atlee did make a grand release in Kerala on October 18, 2017. There was a huge buzz surrounding the film and the Kerala audiences ensured a grand reception for Mersal.
Reportedly, Mersal released in approximately 290 theatres in Kerala and thus making it the biggest ever release for a Vijay starrer in Kerala. Mersal did also set a new record in the number of fans shows and many more extra shows were added, owing to the huge response that the film received.
How well was Mersal's box office performance on its opening day? Well, according to the reports with Mersal, Vijay has overtaken Mammootty & Mohanlal at the Kerala box office. Keep scrolling down to read Mersal box office report..
Mersal – Day 1 At The Kerala Box Office
According to the latest trade reports, Mersal has managed to fetch approximately 6.11 Crores from its first day of run at the Kerala box office. With this, the Vijay starrer is now the second best day 1 grosser at the Kerala box office. Baahubali 2 had fetched 6.27 Crores on its opening day.
Mammootty's Top Day 1 Grosser!
Well, the Mammootty starrer The Great Father, which had hit the theatres in the month of March got released in above 200 screens. The film fetched 4.31 Crores on its opening day has now been pushed to the third spot in the list of the top day 1 grossers at the Kerala box office.
Mohanlal's Pulimurugan
Meanwhile, Mohanlal's top day 1 grosser is Pulimurugan, which had released during the Pooja season of 2016. Pulimurugan went on to fetch above 4 Crores on its opening day and now the film is at the 5th spot in the list of top day 1 grossers.
Before Mersal..!
Before Mersal, the record for the best opening for a Tamil movie at the Kerala box office was held by the Rajinikanth starrer Kabali, which reportedly had fetched 4.27 Crores on its opening day at the Kerala box office.