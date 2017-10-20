 »   »   » Mersal Storm: Vijay Overtakes Mammootty & Mohanlal At The Kerala Box Office!

Mersal, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, directed by Atlee did make a grand release in Kerala on October 18, 2017. There was a huge buzz surrounding the film and the Kerala audiences ensured a grand reception for Mersal.

Reportedly, Mersal released in approximately 290 theatres in Kerala and thus making it the biggest ever release for a Vijay starrer in Kerala. Mersal did also set a new record in the number of fans shows and many more extra shows were added, owing to the huge response that the film received.



How well was Mersal's box office performance on its opening day? Well, according to the reports with Mersal, Vijay has overtaken Mammootty & Mohanlal at the Kerala box office. Keep scrolling down to read Mersal box office report..

