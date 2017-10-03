 »   »   » Parava Box Office: 11 Days Collections!

Parava, the directorial debut of actor Soubin Shahir did open to overwhelming reviews at the box office. The film which had hit the theatres on September 21, 2017 is still among the hot favourites of the audiences.
Popular young actor Dulquer Salmaan plays a pivotal role in Parava. Importantly, Parava has been tagged as one of the finest movies of the year.
Parava, has entered its second week of its run at the box office and importantly, the second weekend was a crucial one for the film as a good number of Malayalam movies also entered the race at the Kerala box office.
Take a look at the detailed collection report of Parava..
Parava - Opening Day Collections
Parava was off to a fantastic start at the Kerala box office. The film did get a stunning reception on its day 1 and according to the trade reports, Parava fetched 2.8 Crores on its opening day making it one among the top 10 day 1 grossers of all-time.
10-Crore Mark
Parava didn't take much time to reach the coveted 10-Crore mark at the box office. According to the trade reports, the film crossed the 10-Crore mark within its first 5 days of run.
8 Days Kerala Collections
Parava completed the first week of its run on a high note. The film continued its good run on the weekdays as well and the movie fetched approximately 12.7 Crores from its 8 days of run.
11 Days Collections
The second weekend was indeed a frutful one for Parava. The film did an astounding business on the long weekend and the movie managed to mint above 3.5 Crores. According to the trade reports, Parava has touched the 16-Crore mark within its 11 days of run.