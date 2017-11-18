 »   »   » Punyalan Private Limited Box Office: Opening Day Collections!

Punyalan Private Limited, which marke the fourth association of Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year.
Ever since the makers announced that a sequel to Punyalan Agarabathis is on cards, the audiences have been waiting for the return of Joy Thakkolkaran through Punayalan Private Limited.
Finally, Punyalan Private Limited did make a big release in the theatres on November 17, 2017 and the much to the expectations of the audiences and the industry experts, the movie got a rousing reception.
The Jayasurya starrer was expected to make a big opening at the box office and now the makers of the film have officially updated the first day collections of Punyalan Private Limited.
Day 1 Box Office
Reportedly, Punyalan Private Limited has got a grand start at the box office. The film, which released in above 128 screens in Kerala alone grossed approximately 1.68 Crores on its opening day. Director Ranjith Sankar himself confirmed the same through his Facebook page.
Ranjith Sankar did send out a new poster with the opening day box office collections of Punyalan Private Limited. He also wrote a short note thanking each and everyone for supporting him throughout.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
Reportedly, Punyalan Private Limited got the perfect platform for a fantastic start at the Kochi multiplexes as it got 22 shows on its opening day. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched approximately 7.03 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of approximately 90%.
Jayasurya's Best Opening Day Grosser
As expected, Punyalan Private Limited has went on to become the top opening day grosser of Jayasurya. His previous best was Fukri, directed by Siddique, which had fetched approximately 1.52 Crores on its opening day.