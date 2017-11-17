 »   »   » Punyalan Private Limited Movie Review

Punyalan Private Limited, the much awaited sequel to the superhit movie Punyalan Agarbathis has hit the theatres today (November 17, 2017). Joy Thakkolkkaran is expected to carve a special place for his own in the minds of the audiences with his second outing, as well.

Directed by Ranjith Sankar, Punyalan Private Limited has its script penned by the director himself. In fact, the film has been jointly produced and distributed by the actor-director duo.



Plot



In Punyalan Private Limited, Joy Thakkolkkaran is all set to try his hands on a new venture and that is to start a business of pure mineral water and he aims to conquer the world market. At the same time, he has to face some major social issues and obstacles and hoe he deals with them, forms the crux of the story.



Meet The Cast & Crew Members Of Punyalan Private Limited..



Jaysurya As Joy Thakkolkkaran Jayasurya is back in action as Joy Thakkolkkaran, the character which did set some serious motivational goals in its first outing. Undoubtedly, this is one of the most celebrated characters of Jayasurya and he is sure to impress the audiences, once again.

Aju Varghese As Greenu Aju Varghese, who had played an important role in the first part will be seen essaying the same role in the sequel. The actor will essay the character Greenu, the close friend and associate of Joy Thakkolkkaran.

Sreejith Ravi As Abhayakumar Sreejith Ravi did get a big break with the role of Abhayakumar in Punyalan Agarbathis. In the sequel, he will be essaying the same role and we can expect yet another entertaining performance from him.

Dharmajan As Peer Thanesh Dharmajan is the new addition to the team of actors. The popular actor will be seen playing a character named Peer Thanesh, who is the new lawyer of Joy Thakkolkkaran.

Rest Of the Cast Apart from the above mentioned actors, Punyalan Private Limited also features Sunil Sukhada in the role of a judge. Actors like Vijayaraghavan, Arya, Vishnu Govind, Guinness Pakru etc., are also a part of the cast list.

Script & Direction - Ranjith Sankar Punyalan Ptivate Limited is the tenth directorial venture of Ranjith Sankar. It is also his second film to release in 2017, after the Kunchacko Boban starrer Ramante Edanthottam. Much like his previous movies, Punyalan Private Limited is also expected to hit the right chords with the audiences.

Other Technicalities Popular cinematographer Vishnu Narayan has handled the cinematography department of the movie. It is for the first time that he is working with ranjith Sankar. Editing of the film has been done by V Saajan.



