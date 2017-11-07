 »   »   » Villain Box Office: 10 Days Kerala Collections

Villain, has been in the news ever since its release day. The film, which received mixed reviews on its day of release did overcome all those in the next two days. In fact, many celebrities too came out praising the film's content.

Anyhow, Villain did get a good start at the box office and the Mohanlal starrer is still on the journey to make it big at the box office. B Unnikrishnan's Villain, which has been tagged as an emotional thriller has Mohanlal playing the role of a retired cop named Mathew Manjooran.



Meanwhile, Villain has entered the second week of its run in Kerala. The film is still continuing its run in the majority of the release centres. Keep reading Villain box office report to know the detailed collection report of Villain..



Opening Day Record Villain was rightly expected to set a new opening day record at the box office. According to the trade reports, Villain fetched 4.91 Crores on its opening day. the film went on to become the top day 1 grosser of Mollywood.

10-Crore Mark Villain did have a grand weekend. It is a fact that the mixed reviews of the initial days had slightly affected the film's performance, but still the movie crossed the 10-Crore mark on its very first weekend.

A Slight Drop Meanwhile, the weekdays were pretty average for the movie. But still, the family audiences supported the film pretty well and thus the film maintained steady collections at the box office. According to the trade reports, Villain fetched 12.4 Crores from the first week of its run.

10 days Collections The film retained most of the centres on its second weekend despite the arrival of new movies. According to the latest trade reports that have come in, Villain has fetched approximately 13.9 Crores from its 10 days of run at the Kerala box office.

UAE Release Villain did get a real big release in UAE on November 2, 2017. The film has been released in approximately 80 centres and if reports are to be believed, the movie has got a fine start at the UAE box office.



