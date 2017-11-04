 »   »   » Villain Box Office: First Week (7 Days) Kerala Collections!

Villain, the much awaited Mohanlal starrer, directed by B Unnikrishnan did start off its run in the theatres on October 27, 2017. Being one of the most awaited films of the year the film came in with a huge baggage of expectations.

First Day Collection According to the reports, Villain got a record breaking opening as the film fetched approximately 4.91 Crores on its opening day. The film got a real big release with a record number of shows on day 1.

First Weekend Despite the mixed reviews that the film received on its initial days, Villain managed to do a fine business during the weekend. If the trade reports are to be believed, Villain crossed the 10-Crore mark within the first 3 days.

7 Days Kerala Collections Villain has completed 1 week of its run in Kerala and according to the trade reports, the Mohanlal starrer has fetched 12.7 Crores from its 7 days of run. There was a slight dip in the box office collections during the weekdays.

Kochi Multiplexes Villain got a fine opening at the Kochi multiplexes but the movie couldn't repeat the same magic during the weekdays. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie collected 46.42 Lakhs from its 7 days of run in the Kochi multiplexes. The movie is expected to pick up pace in the upcoming weekend.

A Big Release In UAE Meanwhile, Villain made a big release in UAE on November 2, 2017. Reportedly, the film has been released in 80 centres across UAE/GCC and thus making it the third largest release for a Malayalam movie in UAE. The box office collection figures haven't been revealed yet.



According to the reports, Villain is still continuing in majority of the release centres despite the arrival of the new movies. If Villain could do a good business during the upcoming weekend that definitely would be a positive sign.



