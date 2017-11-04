 »   »   » Aadhi: First Look Poster Of The Pranav Mohanlal Starrer Is Out!

Pranav Mohanlal is all set to make a grand entry to Malayalam cinema as a lead hero with his upcoming big budget project Aadhi, directed by popular film-maker Jeethu Joseph.

Aadhi has been in the news ever since its announcement days and it is one such movie, which is being hugely awaited by the Malayalam film audiences.



Now, here is a big surprise for all those who have been waiting for an update on the movie. The makers of the film have come up with the first look poster of Aadhi.



Well, the new poster of Aadhi looks an energetic one and we definitely can expect an equally energetic performance from Pranav Mohanlal. Reportedly, the last schedule of shoot is progressing in Hyderabad.



Pranav Mohanlal underwent special training in Parkour for the movie and reportedly, the film will have some high octane action and chase sequences. The film has its script penned by director Jeethu Joseph himself. Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of the movie yet.



Apart from Pranav Mohanlal, the film also features Siju Wilson, Anusree, Lena, Siddique, Aditi Ravi etc., in important roles. Popular Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu has been roped in to play the main antagonist of the movie.



Aadhi is being produced under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release the film in January 2018.



